Dak Prescott-Jordan Love Postgame Handshake Causes Uproar After Cowboys-Packers

Few could blame Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for not being in a chummy mood following his team’s 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Moments after the game ended, a video posted by X account @BricksCenter seemingly showed Prescott running off the field after the game avoiding a postgame handshake with Packers QB Jordan Love, who was seemingly searching for him.

The only problem is that it never happened.

Dak Prescott’s Postgame Snub of Jordan Love Debunked

The BricksCenter video went viral, garnering 718,000 views, 14,000 likes, 1,400 reposts, and nearly 500 comments, with many fans accusing Prescott of being a sore loser.

However, ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky quickly shot it down as unfactual.

“Was told this is not true. Love and Prescott did shake hands but apparently the broadcast missed it,” Demovsky posted on X.

Still not convinced? There is photographic proof showing Prescott and Love actually did meet up and exchange pleasantries after the game courtesy of IMAGN Images.

The video of Prescott sprinting to the locker room reportedly happened moments after his midfield meet-up with Love.

Love out-dueled Prescott on Sunday night, passing for 276 yards, a touchdown, and an interception (he also rushed for a touchdown), while Prescott tallied 258 yards passing, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Dak Prescott Hits Cowboys With Harsh Reality Check

Prescott went viral during the offseason for boasting this version of the Cowboys offense as the “Greatest Offense There Is.” Ever since he made those comments, he’s been repeatedly asked when Dallas plans to kick its offense into GOTI mode.

And on paper, the Cowboys should be decimating opposing defenses.

In addition to Prescott, the Cowboys have a 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown threat at running back in Javonte Williams. They also have arguably the best 1-2 WR punch in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

So, what’s the been the problem?

“The defense, to me, played a good enough game for us to go out there and win this, and we just didn’t hold our own on offense, and that’s what ultimately sucks about it,” Prescott told reporters after Sunday’s loss. “But that’s the NFL, and we’ve got to figure out a way to get better, and to get out of this rut, hole or whatever it is that we’ve been in these last two games.

Despite the number of playmakers Dallas has, Prescott said the Packers defense provided the blueprint on how to contain them.

“They know the guys that we have,” he stated. “They know we want to take the top off of it and they’re going to get back. Their method is stay the deepest, stay the furthest back, make us throw underneath and make tackles. And so we just got to catch and get some [yards after catch] and have the plays to make sure that we’re attacking underneath and taking advantage of what they’re showing and giving us.”