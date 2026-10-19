Ex-Cowboys $118 Million Starting Quarterback Signs With Falcons

One former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is on the move — and spurned one of Dallas’ hated NFC East rivals in the process.

Former Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, who started 9 games for Dallas in 2020, signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

Dalton started the season with the Philadelphia Eagles but was cut on October 9 after an untimely interception against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

“Veteran free-agent QB Andy Dalton is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday morning.

The Falcons cut another former Cowboys quarterback, Cooper Rush, in a corresponding move.

“Source confirms Falcons are signing QB Andy Dalton and releasing QB Cooper Rush,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Daniel Flick wrote on X.

Andy Dalton Playing in 16th NFL Season

Dalton is in his 16th NFL season and has about $118 million in career earnings, with most of that coming from his time as the Cincinnati Bengals starter from 2011 to 2019.

“Andy Dalton had a few options, including a return to the Eagles,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “On his way to Atlanta to join the Falcons.”

By Sunday night, it was obvious Dalton was going somewhere — just not back to Philadelphia.

“Cut nine days ago, the Eagles wanted veteran QB Andy Dalton to return,” Pro Football Talk wrote on its official X account. “He declined, and he’ll be signing with another team as soon as tomorrow.”