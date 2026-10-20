Cowboys Get Good News on Injured Starter

It has not been difficult in recent weeks to batter the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense, either with sharp-witted barbs on social media, or on an actual NFL field with 11 even half-decent offensive players. It’s not been a difficult group to push around, ranked 30th in the league in points allowed after Sunday night’s 23-13 loss to the Packers in Green Bay, and rated No. 30 among NFL defenses by Pro Football Focus. But in finding fault with this unit, it is worth remembering that much of the back line–including starting corner Cobie Durant, starting safety Jalen Thompson and his backup, PJ Locke–has been lodged on the injured reserve for much of the season so far.

But there is some hope, as we move forward in the season, that we’ll start to see some of those players return. That does not mean the Cowboys defense necessarily would be vastly improved. It should, though, set the group up to start mending its ways after a brutal start.

Cowboys Could Have a Decision on Cobie Durant

Locke and Thompson are not due back this week, but could return for Week 8 when their injured reserve time runs up. But there was good news out at The Star when coach Brian Schottenheimer met with reporters in the wake of the Packers loss. Durant, who has been out with a hamstring injury for four weeks, could be back on Monday night for the Cowboys’ game against the Eagles.

Said Schottenheimer: “Trending up. Getting him moving a little bit these next couple of days. But he is trending to play.”

Schottenheimer added that DeMarvion Overshown could return this week, which would be big because Dee Winters will be out with an Achilles tendon injury.

Getting Durant back would be big, though it could force a tough choice for the Cowboys, who have brought in Joey Porter Jr. to be a starting corner on one boundary while Durant has been out. Durant would be an upgrade over struggling All-Pro DaRon Bland on the other boundary, but will the Cowboys have the stomach to bench their $90 million corner for Durant? That remains to be seen.