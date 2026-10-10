Cowboys Share CeeDee Lamb’s Playing Status for Week 5’s Game V.s Packers

The Dallas Cowboys fanbase got a nasty shock on Thursday night when, along with seeing the team post arguably the worst performance of the season against what many considered to be the worst team in the league in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (given that they were without quarterback Baker Mayfield), CeeDee lamb pulled up with a quad injury that forced him to sit out the end of the game as Dallas attempted a miraculous comeback.

Cowboys’ EVP Shares CeeDee Lamb Playing Status for Week 6

On Friday, however, Cowboys EVP and son of team owner Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones shared excellent news that Lamb would be available to play against the Green Bay Packers in a week-and-a-half on Oct. 18.

“I think they’ll be fine, I think both of them are in good shape.” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, describing the situations of both Lamb and left tackle Tyler Guyton. “I think both CeeDee and Tyler will be all ready to go for Green Bay.”

CeeDee Lamb Set to ‘Be All Ready to Go For Green Bay’ – Jones

After the horror show on Thursday night, the Cowboys will be looking any hint of optimism they can find, and this update certainly counts as that.

In Lamb’s absence, Dallas’ passing offense has managed to function in the past. Last season, the team actually recorded more passing yards in games without the 27-year old (293) than with him (284).

But he clearly represents the #1 option on that Cowboys offense and quarterback Dak Prescott’s go-to guy. To have him not miss time once more this season will be a significant boon for the Cowboys.