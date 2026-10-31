Cowboys Get Bad Injury News on $53 Million Cardinals’ 1st-Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense doesn’t really need more challenges right now — they just need to keep their heads above water.

With every game critical from here on out because of their 3-4 record, the Cowboys now face an unexpected Week 8 challenge from a surprisingly feisty Arizona Cardinals squad, thanks to the return of Arizona’s 1st-round pick and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love.

“Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love will play Sunday vs. the Cowboys,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

“Jeremiyah Love a third straight practice and deemed go to go against Cowboys by Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur,” Cardinals reporter Bo Brack wrote on his official X account.

Love has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

“The rest was needed,” Love said on Friday. “It helped me get back to myself … I ain’t myself if I ain’t got my ankles.”

Cardinals Shocked NFL Picking Love at No. 3 Overall

The Cardinals shocked the NFL by selecting Love at No. 3 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and signing him to a 4-year, $53.02 million contract—fully guaranteed — making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history by total contract value.

That’s a lot of pressure for a rookie playing for one of the NFL’s historically worst franchises with one of its worst ownership groups.

Through his first five NFL games, Love has 245 rushing yards and 2 total touchdowns — 1 rushing and 1 receiving — and is averaging an anemic 3.7 yards per carry.

Cowboys Have Zero Faith in Revamped Defense

While the Cowboys’ defense looked a tiny bit improved in a Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, that was against a team that was playing without its starting quarterback (Jalen Hurts), best wide receiver (DeVonta Smith), and its best running back, Saquon Barkley, who played at something around 50 percent strength with a janky hamstring.

That’s all to say — everyone should keep expectations low for what this defense can do until they show they can play a complete game against a competent team.

While that’s not necessarily the Cardinals, the Cowboys lost to this team in 2025 — a 27-27 loss in Week 9. So getting a win would be a huge improvement.