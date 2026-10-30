CeeDee Lamb Made Telling Confession Before Cowboys’ Week 8 Cardinals Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are carrying momentum from their Monday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles into Week 8, as they next face the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas and Arizona both enter the game with losing records, but the Cowboys have the upper hand. At 3-4, Dallas can reach .500 and move one inch closer to the New York Giants in the NFC East race.

Many hope the Cowboys aren’t overlooking the Cardinals entering the game, but their recent history shows Dallas has struggled in the series. While that’s top of mind in the Metroplex, it doesn’t mean it will concern them.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Talks Arizona Cardinals Showdown

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke with reporters about the upcoming game against the Cardinals. Lamb was honest about Dallas’s struggles in the series of late, but won’t let that affect him.

“I’ve never beat the Cardinals since I’ve been in the league, so that’s kind of fair to say,” Lamb said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “I wouldn’t say heightened focus, but it’s definitely another take.”

Dallas has lost the last four matchups against the Cardinals, dating back to 2020. In their last nine games against each other, the Cowboys have only won once against Arizona.

Arizona has had the Cowboys’ number, with three of the last four games being wins at AT&T Stadium. Lamb said that affects the matchup, with Dallas looking to break that losing streak.

“They’ve always had more energy,” Lamb said. “Just coming out in the game, they’re more excited regardless of if it was at 12 o’clock, Sunday night, Monday night. We played them in primetime, they beat us there. So just coming in, treating them as if they are a Super Bowl contending team, which they may be, you know what I’m saying? So hats off to them in their prep and we just got to go match them, if not overpower them.”

Lamb will be key in the game, as he has had a great start to 2026. He is in the top three in the NFL in receptions (53), yards (651), and touchdowns (6).

Cowboys Need to Be Ready Against Cardinals in Week 8

This is not necessarily a season-altering game for the Cowboys, but they need to win it. Losing now with a 3-4 record only makes their playoff chances dwindle further.

Arizona is considered a team that is in full rebuild mode. As for the Cowboys, they are trying to become contenders, with big moves on the board.

Dallas’ defense is improving, and the offense is finally getting back into rhythm. This should be all they need to pick up a much-needed win over Arizona.