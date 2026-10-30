Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Doubles Down on Bold Warning

During the heat of battle on Monday night, in a primetime game against the rival Eagles, Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb was feeling his oats. He had caught a spectacular touchdown and added another, making five catches for 74 yards overall. He taunted the crowd and, after the game during an interview with Scott Van Pelt of ESPN, noted how much he hated the Eagles and their backers. In the midst of the game, Lamb caught attention for a pretty bold declaration made to NFL defenses on his talents.

Roaming the sidelines as NFL cameras rolled, Lamb warned any defenders in earshot, “You can’t move. You can’t touch—like, nobody in this world, on this planet that live on the planet that we live on, they cannot stick in front of me. I said it to the world, nobody did it yet. And now I say it again. Can’t guard me.”

CeeDee Lamb: ‘I Can Beat Anybody’

Again, that was in the heat of battle on Monday. In the calm of a midweek press conference out at The Star, Cowboys reporters asked Lamb about that clip, which made the rounds on social media.

Lamb explained why, exactly, no one on the planet can guard him: “I think my ability to line up anywhere in the offense and run any route on the route tree. I feel like I can beat anybody in front of me. I’m gonna stand on that.”

Lamb also noted that when the Cowboys offense is rolling–which has been the case only sporadically this season it is generally difficult to guard.

He noted: “It’s almost like it is inevitable because regardless what coverage you put on it, there is nothing blanketing it. You have an option, you have an answer for every coverage. I feel like in that realm, as an offensive player, you like it because it is like the mercy is in your court.”

Cowboys Winless vs. Arizona in WR’s Career

If there is a time for some humility from Lamb, though, it will be this week entering Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Cardinals. In four tries during his NFL career, Lamb has gone 0-4 against Arizona.

He noted that the Cowboys have taken them too lightly in the past, and that the Cardinals have been amped up for the matchup from the get go. “We’ve been very relaxed and they’ve punched us in the mouth every single time,” Lamb said.