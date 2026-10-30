Cowboys Veteran Gives Honest Thoughts on Dak Prescott as Teammate

The Dallas Cowboys are feeling good about themselves this week.

As the prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys are riding high after a big divisional win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak to pull off a convincing 38-21 victory over the Eagles and get them right back in the thick of the NFC East race. Dallas is currently a game and a half behind the Giants.

One of the major reasons for that victory is none other than the stellar play of Dak Prescott. The star quarterback threw for three touchdowns, zero interceptions and posted a 118.1 passer rating in the victory. He also had a clean night in the pocket as he wasn’t sacked a single time.

Prescott passed Tony Romo for the most multi-touchdown games in Cowboys franchise history with his 80th such outing.

Third-year linebacker Marist Liufau has been sidelined this season due to a fractured forearm in the preseason after showing promise over his first two seasons. Liufau started 14 games across his first two seasons, posting 80 tackles with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Liufau is nearing his return to game action after the Cowboys activated his 21-day practice window last week. The 25-year-old linebacker revealed what separates Prescott from other quarterbacks in the league, saying that it’s his work ethic and the fact that he is a “down-to-earth” guy.

“Dak is one of the best teammates I have had because he never asks the team to do something he wouldn’t do and is one of the hardest workers on the team,” said Liufau in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “With his experience in the league, Dak has played and excelled in the NFL at a very high level. Even though he is a superstar in the league, he is a down-to-earth guy and is really personable. During my rookie year, Dak addressed me by my first name within a week of me being on the team and I’ll never forget that about him.”

Dak Prescott Looking to Lead Cowboys Back to Playoffs After 2-Year Absence

Prescott is a staple of the franchise and is in the midst of his 11th season as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback. The 33-year-old signed a four-year, $240 million deal ($60 million annually) prior to the 2024 season that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Cowboys are obviously hoping that Prescott can lead Dallas back to the playoffs after missing the postseason in back-to-back years. Considering they play in the weakest division in all of football and with a game remaining against New York — they lost in the season opener to the Giants — there’s a prime opportunity for Prescott to lead the Cowboys back into the playoffs.

Marist Liufau on Cowboys’ Partnership With WorldSprings Dallas

Liufau has been keeping busy as he rehabs from injury, recently spending time at WorldSprings Dallas with fans for a frozen turkey drive NTX Community Food Pantry, a nonprofit serving families in The Colony and surrounding communities. He was joined by tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Autographed memorabilia, merch and tickets were also given away as part of the raffle.

The event also continued to promote WorldSprings’ brand new partnership with the Cowboys as the official wellness destination of the team. The resort is well known for its mineral pools, saunas and cold plunges.

“Recovery is a big part of what we do, especially during a long NFL season,” said Liufau on why WorldSprings is a pivotal partner for the Cowboys. “WorldSprings gives us a place to reset and take care of ourselves away from the field. It’s also a great fit because it’s part of the Dallas community, and fans can enjoy it too.”

As Liufau prepares for his imminent return, the third-year linebacker details what his routine is like at WorldSprings Dallas.

“It can be really busy in season, so I’m always trying to find time in between games,” said Liufau. “During the season, everything moves fast between practices, games and travel, so it’s nice to have somewhere to slow down and focus on feeling your best. The Sports Massage has been amazing for recovery and sore muscles. Recovery is just as important as what we do in the weight room or on the field. WorldSprings has hot and cold pools and saunas that can be part of a recovery routine. Beyond the physical side, having time to step away from football and reset mentally is important too.: