Cowboys Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Get New Momentum

It’s coming from the fringes, but it is coming. We’re not hearing Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport or any of the major ESPN talkers nudging a potential trade by the Dallas Cowboys that would bring in star pass rusher Maxx Crosby into existence. But there are rumblings, and with the Raiders sinking after four straight losses, perhaps ready to go fully into rebuilding mode after a 3-0 start, maybe it is time time to resurrect the NFL trade that won’t die, the one that was close in February and March until the Ravens stepped in with an offer that was accepted–until Baltimore rescinded the deal based on a physical.

The Cowboys nearly had Maxx Crosby this winter, and here we are, seven months later, and there’s still plenty of chatter that Dallas will revie that move before the November 10 trade deadline.

Cowboys ‘Are Gonna Go Get Maxx Crosby’

The latest in bold predictions comes from former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus, who has been known to make bold predictions that sometimes hit and sometimes fizzle. But on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Broaddus not only floated the possibility, but said he thinks the Cowboys are going to pull it off. The fact that the team has no one on the edge who can get to the quarterback makes it so.

Said Broaddus: “You have no pass rush. You absolutely don’t, and it I a shame that it hasn’t materialized like we all thought it might. But, I want to make a bold prediction—I think they’re gonna get Maxx Crosby. I think they’re gonna go get Maxx Crosby.”

Draft Capital Dwindling

A quick review of the cost and benefits for the Cowboys: Crosby does have a knee issue, though he is playing through it. He has seen a drop in production (1.5 sacks in the season opener, 0.5 since) but he remains a top edge rusher in the league. The Cowboys have a first and a second-round pick to offer in 2027, and but have already traded away their 2028 second-rounder. They have only two picks after the first two rounds next year.

Trading for Crosby will further obliterate their draft capital.

I’ve predicted all along the #Cowboys will circle back w a Maxx offer. But 2 premium picks would be an OVERPAY. https://t.co/yxXj3mJdEf— fishsports ✭ (@fishsports) October 30, 2026

But it’s not just Broaddus. Former Washington Post insider Jason La Canfora continues to push the idea of Crosby to the Cowboys. And Mike Fisher, a longtime Cowboys reporter, has done the same, writing on Twitter/X that the Cowboys will make the move if the price is right: “I’ve predicted all along the #Cowboys will circle back w a Maxx offer. But 2 premium picks would be an OVERPAY.”

Stay tuned.