Cowboys Get Unexpected $68 Million Trade Idea That Would Put Von Miller on Notice

The Dallas Cowboys have made bold moves this year, but they may not be done making trades before the November 10 deadline.

So far, they traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire cornerback Joey Porter Jr. That deal has worked out well for the Cowboys early on despite having to give up a second-round pick to get him.

This leaves the Cowboys with few options for another trade since they have lost a lot of picks to trades. Still, there might be wiggle room to add another defender to the roster. If this move happens, it would certainly put Von Miller on notice as an edge rusher.

Dallas Cowboys Could Trade for Edge Rusher Who Would Challenge Von Miller

FanSided’s Wynston Wilcox shared a new article with four potential trade targets at edge rusher for the Cowboys. Wilcox believes Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones should target Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to Alex Herbig and obviously are still enjoying what T.J. Watt is bringing to the defensive line, which is exactly why Alex Highsmith might be the perfect player to go after. Highsmith has just 13 tackles and three sacks this year, but being the primary pass rusher could very well suit him in Dallas. Highsmith has been a solid producer for the Steelers and the perfect complement to Watt. This would be a sneaky move for Dallas and wouldn’t be their top priority. If Jones and this Cowboys front office is going to make a hail mary trade, it’s going to be for a pass rusher and it’s going to be one that’s affordable and still has some potential to pay off this year and in the future. The Cowboys don’t have a lot of draft capital to work with, which is why going all in on this season is paramount. Highsmith is the type of player that could ignite this defense.”

Highsmith is currently on a four-year, $68 million contract with the Steelers. That kind of commitment would mean the Cowboys would see him as the future. Miller would be affected by that playing time.

This season, Miller has racked up 4 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. He has been active for all seven games in 2026.

Dallas Looking to Add One More Defender in 2026

One thing about the Cowboys over the last two games is how well the defense is playing. After some early-season struggles, they have allowed under 330 yards in each of the last two contests.

That shows good improvement for the unit, but it still leaves something to be desired with the lack of a pass rush. With guys like Miller not stepping up, the Cowboys could look for outside help.

Someone like Highsmith would be an instant upgrade for the Cowboys on defense. If Dallas can pull it off, the NFC East will be theirs to lose.