Ex-Cowboys CB Signs With Bears Shortly After Jeffery Simmons Trade

A former Dallas Cowboys cornerback is getting another NFL chance with a legitimate NFC contender — and right after, that team made a move that significantly increases its Super Bowl hopes.

The Bears waived DE Jamree Kromah and signed DB Josh Butler to the practice squad,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote on her official X account on Thursday. “That creates an open spot for Jeffery Simmons on the 53.”

Butler played for the Cowboys from 2023 to 2025. The Bears made a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans for Simmons on Thursday, sending a pair of 1st-round picks out in exchange for arguably the NFL’s top defensive tackle.

“Former Cowboys CB Josh Butler finds a new home,” The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account.

“The Chicago Bears have signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Josh Butler,” Law Nation Media wrote on its official X account. “Butler spent time with Dallas from 2023 through 2026, appearing in six regular-season games. During the 2024 season, he recorded 21 tackles, 5 passes defended, and 1 sack in five games. Butler battled through injuries during his time in Dallas, but now gets another opportunity to prove himself in Chicago!”

Josh Butler Broke Into NFL as Undrafted Free Agent

Butler, 6-foot and 191 pounds, went undrafted out of Michigan State in 2020 and started his professional football career in The Spring League in 2021 — a short-lived unpaid league. He parlayed that into a stint with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers in 2023, where he had 35 tackles and 4 pass deflections.

That stint in the USFL led to a tryout with the Cowboys, where he made the roster in 2023 and last three seasons, including suffering a torn ACL in 2024, and was finally cut as part of the team’s final 53-man roster cuts on August 30.

Blockbuster Trade by Bears Shakes NFL

The Bears declared their intentions as Super Bowl contenders on Thursday by trading for Simmons, a 3-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler who is due $54 million over the next two seasons.

Since 2024, Simmons’ 20 sacks lead all NFL defensive tackles.