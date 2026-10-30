Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Issues Response to String of NFL Trades

The Dallas Cowboys continue to loom as one of the top teams on the upcoming NFL trade deadline market, despite the fact that they’ve whittled their upcoming draft capital to just four picks in 2027 and have already traded away a second-rounder in 2028. The team has yet to make a move since bringing in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers last month, and while there has been smoke around the likes of Maxx Crosby and Josh Sweat, there has been no fire with any of those rumors.

Not so for the rest of the NFL, though, especially in the NFC. Already, we’ve seen three of the top contenders in the conference make bold moves to bolster their rosters. The Seahawks added offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the Colts, and the 49ers brought in pass rusher DeForest Buckner, also from the Colts. The Bears made the boldest move, dropping two two first-round picks to take on Jeffery Simmons from the Titans.

The Cowboys are 3-4, but still hope to factor into the NFC postseason picture. Will they make more moves to keep up?

Could Cowboys Respond to Blockbuster NFL Trades?

That was the question put to Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday morning. The Cowboys hope to go on a run in the coming weeks, but with the trade deadline looming, they might need to make a bid on players before they really know if they are going to be a contender.

Jones, earlier this week, called it “unlikely” that the Cowboys would make a major trade, because there were not any teams that would line up with what they needed or could offer. That was before the Simmons deal, though, and the thought was maybe there is more pressure on the Cowboys to accelerate the process.

Jerry Jones: ‘We’ve Been Firing at It Pretty Good’

But Jones said that the activity the Cowboys have had on the trade market going back to a year ago, when they brought in Quinnen Williams in a blockbuster with the Jets, on through the addition of Rashan Gary in the winter, Dee Winters during the draft and then the Broderick Jones-Joey Porter Jr. duo from Pittsburgh last month, is probably enough trading for one year.

Jones said he would listen, of course. But he does not see anything happening.

The owner said: “We’ve been firing at it pretty good this entire football year, so I don’t feel like I have to keep up with anybody. Should a situation in this particular case, you know you’re going to have to give up some considerations, give up some future, where we are right now, it would have to be an outstanding situation because we have used up some of our picks.

“On the other hand, I don’t like the idea of giving up anybody that somebody else might want. We need him as much as they do.”