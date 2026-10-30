Ex-Cowboys QB Troy Aikman Verbally Abused MNF Staffers: Report

It turns out there’s more than money behind what seems like an impending split between Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman and the Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback.

According to a report published Friday by The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Aikman’s personality — aloof and supposedly verbally abusive toward MNF staffers — played as much into the fissure as anything else, and not just the fact that MNF play-by-play analyst Buck recently received a new 6-year, $108 million contract and Aikman remains without a new deal.

Front Office Sports reported that the tension between Buck and Aikman boiled over in a heated argument before an MNF game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on October 12.

“ESPN executives had observed the tension over the first four years with Buck and Aikman,” Marchand wrote on October 30. “The two had cycled through five ‘Monday Night’ producers and directors before finally feeling comfortable with the tandem of ESPN lifer Steve Ackles and Artie Kempner, a former Fox colleague. Sources briefed on Buck’s point of view claim that Aikman’s barking orders for replays he desired made situations untenable for the production staff … the 59-year-old Aikman, who sources said had long harbored feelings that Buck was behind the incessant producer and director turnover during their ‘Monday Night’ tenure, said to Buck, ‘I just never thought you’d do it to me.’ Buck, 57, responded, ‘They got rid of them because you were screaming at them.'”

ESPN to Aikman: Cool It With Contract Demands

The 5-year, $90 million contract Aikman signed in 2022 runs out following the network’s Super Bowl broadcast on February 14, 2027, and while Aikman seems upset Buck made a deal without his knowledge, Aikman signed his original MNF contract without knowing if Buck, his partner for the previous 20 years in the booth at Fox Sports, would be able to come with him.

According to The Athletic, Aikman reportedly went to the ESPN bosses asking for $30 million per year based on Tom Brady’s $37.5 million per year contract with Fox, and got a flat “no” from the network. Aikman then came back saying he would accept an 18 percent raise, which Buck received in his new contract — what would have been a 6-year, $127.5 million contract for Aikman.

ESPN responded by saying there would be no more contract talks until after the Super Bowl.

Buck, Aikman Venture Out Beyond MNF Booth

For Buck, the amount of his contract and the fact that Disney moved quickly to bring him back might reflect that he has a role with the company that expands beyond MNF — he has also hosted Good Morning America, ESPN Jeopardy and will be a guest host on Dancing With the Stars.

Aikman has also ventured out in a different way — back to the sport that made him famous. In January, he was hired as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins to help lead their search for a new head coach and general manager. It was another misstep for Aikman, who apparently didn’t inform ESPN executives about the arrangement with the Dolphins in a way they found acceptable.