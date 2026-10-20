Cowboys Called Out as ‘Lazy’ by Team’s Former Quarterback

If there was one thing that was especially frustrating to Dallas Cowboys fans in the wake of the second straight embarrassing loss of the month on Sunday night in Green Bay, it was the cliched nonchalance with which the coaching staff and front office handled it. It was as though going to 2-4 and scoring just 29 points in two weeks with what your quarterback dubbed the “Greatest Offense There Is” was not all that big a deal, with COO Stephen Jones giving coach Brian Schottenheimer a thumbs-up on Monday and with Schottenheimer explaining that mistakes hurt the Cowboys but, “The effort is right, the fight is right.

That was puzzling to many Cowboys backers because to the untrained NFL eye, it sure did not look like the effort was right, nor was the fight. The Cowboys looked disjointed and unable to get up off the mat once they were knocked down in Green Bay.

Cowboys Ripped by Ex-QB Ben DiNucci

Turns out, to the trained eye, it looked much the same way. That was the view, at least, of former Cowboys backup quarterback Ben DiNucci, who was with Dallas for two years before he was finally cut in 2023 after training camp and moved on to the Broncos.

DiNucci saw a checked-out team in that one.

He wrote on Twitter/X: “You can’t turn on the Cowboys tape from last night and tell me guys on that offense are giving 100% Lazy , no attention to details , no creativity with play calls Cowboys fans I understand the frustration.”

Ouch. But DiNucci hinted at something else, too, alter in the replies.

He was asked by a user, “So, how do you explain that? Quitting on coaches? Punching a work ticket? In the middle of the offense’s struggles, they showed Smith and Guyton laughing on the bench.”

Wrote DiNucci: “Culture problem.”

Ouch again.