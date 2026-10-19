Cowboys, Packers Scuffle in Pregame Dust-Up Just Before Kickoff

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers have a rivalry rooted in decades of NFL history, going back to the disdain between franchise icons Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry–who were fellow assistants with the Giants in the late 1950s–so whenever the two franchises meet, there will always be an extra layer of tension to the game. On Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, that was evident as, moments before the marquee Sunday night game was set to kick off, the two teams engaged in some pushing and shoving on the field.

ESPN’s Todd Archer described it: “A little dust up between the Cowboys and Packers at the end of pregame. Saw Joey Porter Jr. getting into it. Maybe some Jaishawn Barham, Broderick Jones and Jake Ferguson too. Didn’t see any punches thrown. Referees were able to break things up. Kickoff is 26 minutes away.”

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted, “Caught the tail end of some pushing and shoving by the Cowboys and Packers heading to the tunnel. The rivalry is in the air tonight.”

And Jon Machota of The Athletic shared the video:

Much at Stake for Packers, Cowboys

Of course, no one doing pushing and shoving on the part of the Packers or Cowboys here in 2026 had visions of Landry or Lombardi in mind. More likely, both teams have been disappointments in the NFC to this point, and understand that this game can be a pivotal turning point–positive or negative–depending on the outcome.

The Cowboys are 2-3 and coming off a wretched loss at home to the previously winless Buccaneers. A loss would drop them to 2-4 and call into question whether Brian Schottenheimer is the right coach for this bunch and how much more should be invested in this version of the team.

The Packers, meanwhile, had a breakout win over the Bears in Week 5 and are eagerly seeking to continue that momentum and move to 4-2. A loss to the Cowboys, though, would sap their progress and put Green Bay three games in the loss column behind the undefeated Vikings in the NFC North.