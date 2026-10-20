Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Buccaneers QB & Heisman Trophy Finalist

The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and 2021 2nd-round pick Kyle Trask after the Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Joe Milton III off their practice squad last week.

“The Cowboys are signing QB Kyle Trask to their practice squad, per sources,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “He replaces Joe Milton III, who signed to the Eagles active roster last week. A second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2021, he has also been with Atlanta and Carolina.”

“QB Kyle Trask is heading to the practice squad,” Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on X.

“Cowboys signed Juanyeh Thomas to the 53, waived Caelen Carson, signed QB Kyle Trask to practice squad,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on X.

Trask, 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds, was a Heisman Trophy finalist at the University of Florida in 2020 and spent two seasons as Tom Brady’s backup in Tampa Bay before spending two more seasons as Baker Mayfield’s backup.

Bucs Released Trask Before 2025 Season

Trask’s release was perhaps the most shocking personnel move for the Buccaneers last offseason, after they signed him to a 1-year, $2.78 million contract in March 2025.

Trask, 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds, got a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts before Week 7, before he landed a job with the Atlanta Falcons. More recently, he’s spent time with the Carolina Panthers.

“(Trask’s) new home with the Falcons makes perfect sense,” Heavy.com’s Christopher Sheppard wrote on November 19. “After the season-ending injury to Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons needed some kind of insurance as they only had two rostered QBs in Kirk Cousins and Easton Stick.”

Kyle Trask’s Abilities Called Into Question

Even before the Buccaneers released him, NFL insiders questioned why Tampa Bay would bring Trask back for another season.

ESPN’s Ben Solak called bringing Trask back as the Buccaneers’ No. 2 quarterback the team’s worst offseason move in 2025.

“I prefer my contending teams to take QB2 a little more seriously,” Solak wrote in March 2025. “Trask has attempted exactly 11 passes in NFL action (and completed four of them, for as much as that matters). What happens if Baker Mayfield goes down for a month while the 7-4 Buccaneers are in the thick of the NFC South race? Do they really trust Trask to go 2-2 and keep them on a playoff pace? They’d know better than me, as I have only 11 Trask passes to consider. Far more experienced QB2s were available, though, and I hope the Bucs don’t find themselves wishing they looked elsewhere to bolster the position.”