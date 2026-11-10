Lions HC Dan Campbell Sends Fiery Message on NFL Trade Deadline

The clock is ticking, as the NFL teams are running out of time. With the NFL trade deadline just a few hours away, this is the last opportunity to explore the market this season and strengthen the roster. On that note, the Lions’ head coach sent a fiery message before the deadline day.

“Oh yeah, we’re gonna get ready to go,‘ said Campbell recently, as per 97.1 The Ticket‘s Will Burchfield. “We’re gonna have our best game plan in all 3 phases, and we’re gonna be ready to get after New England’s a**. I cannot wait. I’m bringing an extra pair of underwear and socks, and that’s it.”

The 50-year-old made clear that the trade deadline is the focus of the Lions front office, and the noise surrounding it is not distracting him or his team moving into the next game against the Patriots. While an overseas game could be a special opportunity for some players, the head coach is making sure that the team doesn’t lose focus on the target, which could take their record to 7-2, turning them into playoff favorites.

Dan Campbell Takes Lions’ Four-Game Winning Streak To Germany

The Week 10 game will be the first clash after the deadline, when they take on the New England Patriots, but it is an international game. Dan Campbell and his team will fly to Germany, where they will play at Allianz Arena in Munich—the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. As the franchise looks for a few trade options in the last few hours, they will be heading to the next game with significant momentum on their side.

Despite the major injury to Jack Campbell in Week 8, things have not slowed down for the Lions, as they comprehensively beat the Miami Dolphins last Sunday by 19-9, showing noteworthy improvement in the defense that struggled in the first few games of the season. Moreover, they have a four-game winning streak, and if they beat the last Super Bowl finalists, they would clinch five wins in a row.

As for the Pats, they have a 5-4 record, with inconsistency remaining an issue. They are coming off a dismal loss to the Packers, whom the Lions beat in Week 7. While it remains to be seen whether the Lions make another trade today, they already bolstered the defense with a notable move.

Lions Bolster Safety Room With Andre Cisco Ahead Of Trade Deadline

On November 9, before the deadline, the Lions brought in the safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets. In exchange, the Honolulu Blues gave up a sixth-round pick from the 2028 draft. With the return of Brian Branch, the Lions’ safety room has the firepower, but Kerby Joseph is still practicing with the team.

On that note, Cisco is a great addition with proven experience in the league. Besides the Jets, he previously suited up for the Jaguars and has 59 NFL starts to his name. He could be used as a rotational safety as well as a rotational player for the rest of the campaign.