Lions’ Dan Campbell Makes Tough Admission After Panthers Loss

Once again, the Detroit Lions defense was unable to stop their opposition, leading to another setback.

Detroit’s secondary was feasted upon by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday night, as they defeated the Lions by a 32-26 final score, dropping Detroit to 2-2 through the first four games of the season.

Detroit’s defense has dropped to 2008 levels during the season in which they failed to win a single game; Ironically, Campbell was part of that squad.

During his press conference on Monday in the aftermath of the loss, he made a tough admission that isn’t likely to instill much confidence in fans.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Makes Tough Admission After Loss To Panthers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell met with the media on Monday afternoon, and began his press conference by saying that he thinks there will be more games like the one they experienced on Sunday night moving forward.

“I think a lot of our games are going to be this way, and it’s important for us to complement each other,” Campbell said. “At the end of the day, we got two stops at the end of that game; we had a chance to put it away or to win it, to go down, and we weren’t able to close it out. We’re not in flow right now, obviously. And we need to get takeaways on defense, that’s gonna help out a lot here.”

While Campbell tried to look at a few positives from the game, he concluded by saying this is the situation they find themselves in, and it’s up to them to dig out of it.

“So, that’s where we’re at,” he said. “I do think that we were able to apply some pressure there, the ball was coming out pretty fast, and it’s really the discipline of what we’re doing, man. We have to play a lot smarter than we are in areas, really across the board.”

“We mentioned the discipline; we gotta get that cleaned up, and I have to get that cleaned up. That’s where we’re at right now.”

The Lions Are 2-2 Through Four Games, But Their Defense Continues To Let Them Down

So far this season, the Lions haven’t had problems putting up points; rather, they’ve struggled to keep their opponents from doing the same.

They’ll have a chance to right the ship when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road this coming Sunday.