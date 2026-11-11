Lions’ Sam LaPorta Pitched for $76M AFC Move in 2027 as Trade Deadline Passes

Everything seems to be clicking for the Detroit Lions at the moment on the gridiron, standing second in the competitive NFC North with a 6-2 record and sealing four victories in a row. However, there is still unfinished business behind the scenes. While the Lions players remain focused on maintaining winning momentum, Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta’s contract extension is still due, meaning he could become a free agent after the 2026 campaign.

As cloud remains over Sam LaPorta’s future in the Motor City, The Bleacher Report‘s Kristopher Knox recently named him among the potential top five NFL free agents in 2027. Any NFL team looking to upgrade its tight end room would love to sign him, but Knox believes the AFC North’s Cincinnati Bengals and AFC East’s Miami Dolphins could be potential suitors for him, with a $76 million contract projection for four years, paying him $19 million a year.

LaPorta’s rookie contract of $9.4 million is set to expire at the end of this season. Considering he was a former second-round pick, the Lions don’t have a fifth-year option. With no clarity on an extension this season, his name was floated as a possible trade option, but it did not happen as the deadline passed. Though the Lions still have about four months to get a new deal done, LaPorta’s recent comments fueled the possibility of a Lions departure.

Sam LaPorta Leaves Door Open To Getting Paid Elsewhere

The contract extension talks between the Lions and LaPorta broke off in October, leaving the 2023 Pro Bowler frustrated, especially considering the franchise extended the contracts of Jack Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs this year, who were picked in the same 2023 draft as the tight end.

The 25-year-old appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast a few weeks ago, where he did not hide his disappointment, suggesting he might get a better payday somewhere else.

“I’m going to continue to do my thing and ball out,” LaPorta stated. “In three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”

Even though the contract standoff continues, the Lions may prefer a wait-and-see approach, as he has just returned from a back injury. If he gets through the full season successfully, a new deal is a possibility before hitting free agency in 2027.

Sam LaPorta Bounces Back From Major Back Injury Amid Contract Uncertainty

Sam LaPorta dealt with a severe back injury last season that required a microdiscectomy surgery in late November 2025. It was the first time the tight end had a major injury that impacted his NFL career, as he was forced to miss half of last season.

The tight end featured in the first nine games of the campaign, but a back injury in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders cut short his season to only 9 games. After months of recovery, he just returned to full action right before the start of the campaign, starting and featuring in every game this season. The TE has delivered on the field, logging 35 receptions and 399 receiving yards in the first eight games.