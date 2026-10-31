Packers’ Josh Jacobs Faces New Allegations Before Vikings Rematch

The Minnesota Vikings have a rematch of their Week 1 showdown with the NFC North Division rival Green Bay Packers two weeks from now, but the status of Josh Jacobs could be in question after new allegations surfaced against the Packers running back.

NBC 26 in Northeast Wisconsin reported on Friday, October 30 that multiple other females came forward and accused Jacobs of abuse following his arrest on domestic charges in May of this year.

“Newly released records show additional women contacted the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department to report alleged physical incidents involving Packers running back Josh Jacobs,” NBC 26 reported. “These allegations are detailed in a heavily-redacted Hobart-Lawrence Police Department case file released to NBC 26 late Friday, which also provides new details in the incident that led to Jacobs’ arrest in May.”

NFL Has Not Concluded Investigation Into Josh Jacobs’ Domestic Incident in May

Jacobs pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts, one of battery and the other of criminal damage to property, in early September. Those pleas came as a result of the May 2026 incident.

The NFL kept Jacobs on the Commissioner’s Exempt List for the first six weeks of the season, which is the equivalent to paid leave, granting him eligibility to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs has appeared in the team’s last two contests, though the league has not closed its investigation into the running back, even despite the conclusion of the legal matters that included court punishments that did not involve any jail time for the Packers running back.

The NFL continues to seek a video of the incident in May, which it the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department could release via public records requests depending on the outcome of lawsuits filed by both Jacobs and the victim to keep said evidence permanently sealed.

Josh Jacobs Subject of Several Separate Allegations of Abuse by Alleged Female Victims

Following the news of Jacobs’ domestic incident in May, a second purported victim came forward to police in June with accusations that the Packers running back had been physically abusive toward her in a separate incident.

“Per the records, the woman, who was not identified, contacted investigators in June after learning about the May investigation, telling police the allegations sounded similar to her prior experience with Jacobs [in January of 2022],” NBC 26 reported further. “She said the incident had never been reported to law enforcement. She said she contacted police when she believed her alleged experience with Jacobs could be relevant to the case and also because she wanted people to believe the woman involved in the May 2026 incident that led to Jacobs’ arrest.”

This second woman’s accounting events alleged that Jacobs “slapped her across the face, grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down, threw her onto the floor, spit on her and grabbed her by the throat. She also said Jacobs took her phone as she attempted to leave his home.”

Josh Jacobs’ Alleged Actions Against Multiple Women Described in Detail

Two other women came forward with allegations toward Jacobs as well. One alleged that in April of 2021 “Jacobs grabbed her by the arms, pushed her against a wall near a window and threw her belongings outside the home. She said she suffered bruising to her arms and pain and swelling in her rib area.”

NBC 26 reported that the woman had no visible signs of injury upon her report, according to the relevant police department, so authorities never filed charges.

A third woman reported via a phone call to the Hobart/Lawerence Police Department that in May of 2022 “Jacobs placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest, and took possession of her cell phone after it fell to the floor.”

The alleged victim added that “she suffered bruising to her arm and scratches to her chest which she said remained visible for about a month, according to the records. The woman told Hobart/Lawrence Police she did not report the incident to police or seek medical treatment at the time. She said Jacobs told her she could be deported, and because of that she did not believe she could report the incident to law enforcement.”