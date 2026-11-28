The Minnesota Vikings are turning to a couple of familiar faces in fourth-year offensive lineman Henry Byrd and third-year outside linebacker Kenny Dyson Jr. for their Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

They announced roster decisions on the duo on Saturday.

“The #Vikings have elevated G Henry Byrd and OLB Kenny Dyson Jr. to the active roster for tomorrow’s game,” the Vikings posted on X on November 28.

Byrd, 27, is a former undrafted free agent who began his career with the Denver Broncos. He has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound offensive lineman has played in two regular-season games, both of which came in 2025.

The Vikings will be short-handed up front on Sunday.

However, that is with starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who the team ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Vikings Elevate Henry Byrd, Kenny Dyson Jr. for Falcons Game

This is Byrd’s first elevation from the Vikings’ practice squad this season. They can elevate him two more times. After that, they would need to sign him to their 53-man roster to have him active in another game or find a replacement.

Dyson, 25, is also a former UDFA and on his first elevation from the Vikings’ practice squad.

He began his career with the Carolina Panthers, recording 2 combined tackles as a rookie. He has not appeared in a regular-season contest since.

Similarly to the offensive line, the Vikings could be short-handed at linebacker for their Week 12 tilt against the Falcons. But that is on the inside, where Blake Cashman is questionable due to a back injury that popped up on Saturday.

Dyson, listed at 6-foot-3 and 233 pounds, is an EDGE.

He will slot in behind starters Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner, the latter of whom is having a breakout third season for the Vikings.