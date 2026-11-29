The Minnesota Vikings traded J.J. McCarthy midseason to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Moreover, the former first-round pick has taken this move as a wake-up call to change aspects of himself to find success in a new environment.

Since being traded to New York on Sept. 28, McCarthy has a passer rating of 84.5 with 1,088 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in six games for the Giants, per StatMuse.

With the move to New York came changes, and McCarthy reflected on the difference in his maturity level since his time in Minnesota.

“Big time, for sure,” McCarthy told The New York Post in a Nov. 28 article about the difference in your maturity level now compared to when he was in Minnesota.

“… I was trying to mold this identity that wasn’t really me. The whole 9 thing was something that I pretty much said without really thinking about the precautions of it, because my intentions were … like Kobe [Bryant] talked about the Black Mamba.”

Furthermore, McCarthy explained even more why he wanted to have a different personality when stepping out on the football field, even using his former Minnesota teammate as an example.

“So many other athletes have these alter egos, specifically with people with ADHD, they need to dissociate when it’s time to go and when it’s time to battle versus when you’re at home with your wife and kid,” McCarthy added. “And that was kind of my way of dissociating it, and Justin [Jefferson] had Jets.”

Giants’ J.J. McCarthy Has Learn to Develop Thicker Skin

McCarthy said the public ridicule he faced during his time with the Vikings was something he had to learn to deal with at the time. Looking back, he believes the experience helped him develop a thicker skin, which will be useful in New York.

“It was just getting mocked and kind of humiliated publicly,” McCarthy stated about admitting his on-field personality. “That was something that I at the time was just figuring out how to handle. Not many people go through that.

“But once you go through public humiliation, then you get to the point where I just feel like nothing can bother me anymore, because at the end of the day, the sun’s gonna come up the next day, and how short-term memory is with our society these days.

“Definitely feel like now just going through all the trials and tribulations and understanding who I want to be as a father, who I want my son to see every single day and look up to, that was like the biggest thing of the maturity shift sure.”

J.J. McCarthy Reveals Lesson From Vikings Tenure

The former Vikings QB admitted that being honest and real with what he’s saying could come back to bite him, especially if what he’s saying isn’t being understood by the general public, which could turn into an experience that went through last year and part of this year.

“I kind of realize in this business you can’t fully be yourself, because it’s one of those things where as a quarterback, you have to kind of fit a certain mold,” McCarthy added. “That was one of the times I learned a valuable lesson.”