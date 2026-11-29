The Minnesota Vikings reunited with quarterback Kirk Cousins a couple of weeks ago, but he has yet to take a snap at U.S. Bank Stadium in front of the home fans since returning to the franchise.

Cousins will do so for the first time on Sunday, November 29. Unfortunately, wide receiver Jordan Addison won’t be available to help him get the Vikings back on track after an unfortunate blowout defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City last weekend.

Addison remains sidelined with a thumb injury, which he sustained late in the week of practice prior to Cousins’ debut against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 15. The fourth-year wideout quickly underwent surgery to repair the injured digit, though the team never placed him on the injured reserve list (IR).

That indicates the Vikings are at least hopeful Addison can get back on the field in the next couple of weeks, though that is certainly far from a guarantee and will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation.

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons, the team for which Cousins departed Minnesota in 2024, in Week 12. Their next two contests are against the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday, December 6 and the Patriots in New England on Thursday, December 10 coming off a short week.

Jordan Addison’s Production Has Fallen in Each Year Since Kirk Cousins Left Vikings

Addison was a first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2023, which was Cousins’ final campaign with the team across his six-year stint in Minnesota.

That was also Addison’s best season, during which he tallied 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 TDs. Cousins played approximately half of that campaign before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Green Bay.

Addison has not been as good since, as his reception, yardage and TD totals have all fallen in each consecutive season.

Still, the Vikings exercised their $18 million fifth-year team option on his contract for 2027, which means Addison will finish this year and the next in Minnesota unless the team decides to trade him either in the offseason or at the mid-season deadline next fall.

Kirk Cousins Still Has Several Viable Offensive Weapons at His Disposal Against Falcons

While Cousins won’t have Addison, who is the Vikings’ No. 2 WR for all intents and purposes, he will have a handful of other playmakers at his disposal.

Chief among them is superstar wideout Justin Jefferson, as well as tight end TJ Hockenson. Cousins has considerable familiarity with both players stretching back to his first run in Minnesota.

Stepping up in the wide receiver room in Addison’s stead will be Jauan Jennings, whom the Vikings added on a one-year deal this offseason, as well as 2025 third-round pick Tai Felton and return specialist Myles Price. Price was an undrafted free agent last year and caught the first offensive NFL TD of his career from Cousins against the Packers two weeks ago.

Minnesota will also lean on the running back tandem of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. One other injury of note involves starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who will not play on Sunday due to a shoulder injury.