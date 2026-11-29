The Minnesota Vikings will be down a handful of starters against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, which might include inside linebacker Blake Cashman.

Cashman missed last Sunday’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers due to a concussion. He appeared on track to return against the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium this week but landed on the team’s injury report as a surprise addition on Saturday, November 28 with a new health issue.

“The Vikings added LB Blake Cashman (back) to the injury report today and said he is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Falcons,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported via X.

Vikings Will Be Without Jordan Addison, Christian Darrisaw and Isaiah Rodgers in Falcons Game

Minnesota will definitely be without cornerback Isaiah Rodgers against Atlanta due to a quad injury, as well as left tackle Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) and wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb), per the team’s official injury report.

Safety Harrison Smith is also questionable heading into the contest due to a thigh injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant in sessions on both Thursday and Friday as well.

However, quarterback Kyler Murray is likely to return to action for the first time in three weeks as the backup behind starter Kirk Cousins.

Kyler Murray to Return as Backup QB to Kirk Cousins Against Falcons

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported on Saturday that Murray will be back in action as the team’s backup against Atlanta after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury.

“[Murray] suffered a strained hamstring against the Lions in Detroit, missed the following week against the Bills, and then the next day the Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins to essentially replace him as the starter,” Seifert said.

“But after rehabbing that strained hamstring, Kyler Murray practiced this week and he’s likely to be the backup quarterback to Cousins when the Vikings play the Falcons Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium,” Seifert added.

Minnesota was a 6.5-point home favorite to best Atlanta in Week 12 as of Sunday morning, per DraftKings Sportsbook.