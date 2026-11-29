One of the Minnesota Vikings‘ breakout players of the season is wide receiver/return man Myles Price, and he made team history against the Atlanta Falcons in front of a home crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12.

Price returned a punt for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. He caught the first receiving TD of his career against the Green Bay Packers a couple weekends ago at Lambeau Field. And Price then returned the opening kickoff for a score against the Falcons in Minnesota on Sunday, November 29.

No other Vikings player has ever tallied a receiving TD, punt return TD and kick return TD in the same season, per Will Ragatz of BMTN Sports.

“Myles Price is the first player in Vikings history with a kick return TD, punt return TD, and receiving TD in the same season,” Ragatz posted to X. “He’s a star.”

Price is in his second professional season. He joined Minnesota in 2025 as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana.

Myles Price Entered Week 12 Leading NFL in Nearly All Major Punt Return Categories

Price entered the contest against Atlanta on Sunday as the NFL leader in punt return yards (281), yards per return (17.6), long punt return (86 yards) and punt return TDs (1). He had also tallied 912 return yards on 32 kickoffs over the first 10 games of the season.

Those numbers are obviously going to increase once the Vikings’ finish their game against the Falcons and the stats keepers re-tabulate Price’s season totals.

His work in the pass game has also increased given recent injuries to wide receiver Jauan Jennings and Jordan Addison, the latter of whom remains out with a thumb injury he suffered in practice a couple of weeks ago.

“We want to continue to find ways to get Myles involved in the offense,” head coach Kevin O’Connell told Paul Allen of KFAN on November 19 following Price’s TD against the Packers.

Price had tallied 12 catches for 107 yards and one score on 17 targets in the pass game heading into Week 12, with his explosive playmaking potential rendering him an asset moving forward if O’Connell decides to afford Price the opportunities.

Vikings Offense Continues to Struggle Even After Installing Kirk Cousins as Starting QB

Minnesota struggled mightily on offense against the San Francisco 49ers last week in Mexico City, and some of that carried over through the first three quarters against Atlanta in quarterback Kirk Cousins’ home debut after rejoining the team ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month.

Price could provide a change of pace for the Vikings’ offense as it continues hunting answers to problems putting points, regardless of who is lined up under center.

Minnesota had scored 14 points as of early in the fourth quarter against the Falcons, with one of the two TDs coming via Price’s kickoff return on the first play of the game.