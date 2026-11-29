The Minnesota Vikings secured a 28-14 Week 12 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium to get the team to 8-3 and remain in the NFC North division race. It was also a bounce-back win after their Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Moreover, the game against the Falcons marked the return of Kirk Cousins to U.S. Bank as a home player as part of his second stint with the Vikings. The veteran QB went 19-for-29 on his pass attempts for 186 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception, and an 80.5 passer rating.

After the win, Cousins spoke with FOX Sports’ Pam Oliver about the return and the pressure that he faced from Atlanta in the win for Minnesota.

“The Vikings fans have been incredible the last several weeks,” Cousins said after the win over the Falcons. “I don’t feel like I’ve really earned it or deserved it, but they’ve been so kind and grateful to be here and trying to make good on this incredible opportunity.

“I have a lot of respect for Jeff Ulbrich for that front, the way they rush. They got after us a little bit today, so we can be a lot better. Our defense creating turnovers made a big difference.”

Kirk Cousins Praises Vikings Defense In Win Over Falcons

Moreover, Cousins gave credit to the Vikings’ defense for being able to make life challenging for Michael Penix Jr. The Minnesota defense picked off the Falcons QB three times and sacked him three times.

“That’s what it is,” Cousins added. “It’s complementary football; it’s special teams returning a kickoff for a touchdown to start the game. It’s our defense creating turnovers, giving us short fields and momentum, and us trying to capitalize on it. That’s how we’re going to have to win: all three phases complement each other.”

Minnesota Still Picked to Win NFC North Division

The Vikings trail the Chicago Bears by one game, with both teams set to face each other in the final game of the season. With the race to win the NFC North being a tight one, Skip Bayless still believes that the Vikings will come away winning the division.

“Unless they have to play Brock Purdy again, and I don’t see the 49ers on this schedule, it just opens up and eases out all the way home,” Bayless said in a Nov. 24 video from Gridiron’s YouTube channel. “I could see the Vikings winning every remaining game and winning the North pretty easily, even after they got devastated, embarrassed, humiliated, and exposed by the 49ers in Mexico City.

“I’m looking at what’s left: Atlanta at home, Carolina at home, at New England, obviously they’re pretty much dead in the water. Then Detroit at home, Washington at home, at the Jets, and then the Bears at home. I love it. I think they’re still a really good football team with a quarterback they believe in. And that defense will terrorize everybody who’s not named Brock Purdy. I’ve never seen anything like it between Kyle and Brock.”