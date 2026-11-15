Matt LaFleur Shovels Out Blunt 7-Word Statement After Vikings Loss

The Green Bay Packers suffered a humiliating defeat at home to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 30-10.

The team turned over the ball three times; twice fumbling and one interception thrown by the otherwise still-impressive Jordan Love.

Jordan Love was sacked eight times and suffered a 71% pressure rate on dropbacks in the first half, and 60% in the game at large; an unfortunate career high.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur gave a pretty clear, blunt statement as to how he felt the game went.

Packers Recevied ‘Butt Whooping’ – Matt LaFleur

“All right that was a butt whipping.” LaFleur said to the media after the loss.

“This is a humbling league and today we got humbled.” The Packers HC continued. “I think they are a really good football team, and any time you spot them and turn the ball over four times to their one, that’s a recipe for disaster.

“Give them credit, they do a great job. But obviously we didn’t coach well enough and certainly didn’t go out there and execute well enough.”

Packers Suffer Second Season Defeat to Vikings

This is the Packers’ second loss to the Vikings this season, having been previously humbled back in Week 1 to the tune of a comeback 39-22 win for Minnesota.

In some ways, this defeat will hurt more. Not only because it means the Vikings have done the double over Green Bay for the second time in three years (the last time was in 2024).

But because the Vikings were starting QB Kirk Cousins, who played on just five days notice, having come over from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday at the trade deadline.

Cousins invigorated the Vikings previously-struggling offense, and with the returning Minnesota man putting the moves on Green Bay, it leaves them in strong contention heading into the postseason.

Certainly not music to the ears of Packers fans.