Packers’ Lukas Van Ness, Xavier McKinney Playing Sunday

The Green Bay Packers added Xavier McKinney to the injury report on Friday, having been a full participant during practice earlier in the week without designation, with a foot injury.

At the same time, edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, who is having a Pro Bowl-type year in his fourth season in Green Bay, missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a back injury picked up last weekend against the New England Patriots.

Both were limited on Friday and listed as “questionable”.

The good news for the Packers is that the pair will both suit up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

“Xavier McKinney: Active

Lukas Van Ness: Active

Javon Bullard: Active

Chris Brooks: Active

Skyy Moore: Active

Travis Glover: Active

Kevin Zeitler: Inactive” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky wrote on Nov. 15 ahead of the game.

Packers Get Near Clean Sweep on Questionables

In fact, the Packers saw all of their questionable players listed as active outside of guard Kevin Zeitler. Although it is not fully clear if that is for injury-related reasons or simply team selection.

McKinney managed two interceptions against New England during the team’s last outing in Week 9.

Van Ness, meanwhile has 4.5 sacks on the season and looks set to form a formidable partnership with All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons upon his long-awaited return to the field – hopefully after the team’s Week 11 bye in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.