Packers’ Josh Jacobs Gets Injury Return Target After Finger Surgery

The Green Bay Packers could get Josh Jacobs back without losing him for four games.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, Nov. 15, that Jacobs faces a recovery of two to three weeks following finger surgery. Green Bay kept the running back off injured reserve, leaving the door open for a Week 12 return against the Los Angeles Rams.

That is the target, according to the graphic accompanying Rapoport’s NFL GameDay Morning report. It would mean Jacobs misses only one game, with Green Bay’s Week 11 bye falling between Minnesota and Los Angeles.

The Packers still need Jacobs healthy enough to handle the ball. But the recent report gives them a clearer scenario than they had when coach Matt LaFleur first announced the need for surgery.

Ian Rapoport Details Josh Jacobs’ Recovery Timeline

Rapoport was clear cut with the timeline.

“My understanding is 2-3 week recovery time from the surgery,” Rapoport said.

He said Dr. Steven Shin, whom he described as one of the nation’s experts, performed the procedure.

Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Jacobs underwent successful surgery Friday in Los Angeles to repair his fractured right ring finger.

The question then became whether Green Bay would place him on injured reserve. That would require Jacobs to miss at least four games, even with the bye on the schedule.

“Thought maybe he’d have to go on injured reserve,” Rapoport said. “Based on the timing, he did not go on IR.”

Keeping Jacobs on the active roster preserves an earlier return. It doesn’t mean he will play against the Rams.

Green Bay visits Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Eve, then travels to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, according to NFL.com.

Packers Need More From Backfield While Jacobs Recovers

Jacobs broke the finger during Green Bay’s win over the New England Patriots. He finished with five yards on four carries.

LaFleur explained Monday why playing through the injury was not workable.

“He tried last night. He tried to go back in and he had no grip strength,” LaFleur said, according to the Packers’ website.

Kaleb Johnson gave Green Bay some help against New England. He rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, including a 34-yard run that was the Packers’ longest run of the season.

Johnson also owned their second-longest, a 31-yard gain against Tampa Bay.

Jacobs’ eventual return would give LaFleur firepower in a ground game that ranks last in the NFL prior to the contest vs. Minnesota.

As of now, Green Bay has kept its starting back eligible to return as soon as his recovery allows.