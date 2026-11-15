Calls For Packers to Cut Trey Smack Resume After Another Miss

The Green Bay Packers are having a nightmarish first half against the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 10.

Amid the constant pressure from the Vikings’ defensive line and the inability of Green Bay to get things going in the run game (once again), the Packers have numerous problems early on.

To compound the already mountain of problems for the team, kicker Trey Smack has once again proven to be unreliable, missing his first and only (so far) field goal attempt, from 53 yards.

Packers Fans, Media Not Happy With Trey Smack

“Packers Rookie Kicker Trey Smack Trots Out There For A 53-Yarder, And He Misses.” The SM Highlights page posted. “He’s Now 14 For 20 On Field Goals This Year.”

“When You’re A Team Competing For A Championship, You Can’t Have Your Kicker Missing This Much. Really Disappointing.”

“Trey Smack…. not great.” Andy Herman wrote.

Other accounts, fans and media were more than just disappointed and called for the team to consider moving off of Smack, or implied that a release could happen sooner rather than later.

“Who gets cut first – Trey Smack or Harrison Butker?” Sleeper NFL asked on X.

“So, when is the Trey Smack experiment going to be over? Cannot have misses like that in games like this. Completely over it.” One user posted.

If the Packers are indeed trying to “win now”, that’s clearly not going to happen with Trey Smack. They may not have the time to be patient with him. https://t.co/PppyTsvTKy — Jacob 🧀 (@TheCheeseKing__) November 15, 2026

“If the Packers are indeed trying to “win now”, that’s clearly not going to happen with Trey Smack. They may not have the time to be patient with him.” Another user wrote.

What Will Happen to Trey Smack?

As a famously patient franchise, the Packers are unlikely to actually cut the rookie after just a few games having spent a sixth round pick on him just this past April.

Especially in light of the fact that the team has had an almost non-stop carousel of broadly mediocre place-kickers over the past few years since Mason Crosby left the team in March 2023.

But with improvement not really being seen over the past few weeks, the Packers will need to think hard about his future moving forward. Or, if they need to bring in further talent.