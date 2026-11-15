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Is Matthew Golden Playing V.s Vikings? Why Packers WR Does Not Have a Target or Catch

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Matthew Golden wide receiver Green Bay Packers
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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 08: Matthew Golden #0 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are 10-0 down to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 mid-way through the first half.

But aside from the scoreline, one thing broadly stands out: wide receiver Matthew Golden’s total lack of action.

Golden has not been targeted at all through the early second quarter.

Packers Offense Has Spent Little Time on the Field

Andrew Van Ginkel linebacker Minnesota Vikings
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 15: Mark Redman #86 of the Green Bay Packers fumbles defended by Andrew van Ginkel #43 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The main reason for this is due to the team having already conceded two turnovers.

Mark Redman was stripped by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on the team’s first drive in the red zone, although the strong Green Bay defensive performance managed to limit the damage to just a field goal.

Then, coming out at the start of the second quarter, Jordan Love was picked off by veteran safety Harrison Smith in the end zone, who is in the final (likely) season of his career.

Packers Have Prioritized the Short Passing Game

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 25: Tucker Kraft #85 of the Green Bay Packers plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Golden’s lack of opportunities do not stem from injury, as he was not listed on the injury report this week ahead of the Vikings game.

Although Love has managed to get the ball to Christian Watson, the Packers QB has had to prioritize the short passing game, given the vast amount of pressure he has been on.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is the biggest and most notorious blitzer in the NFL; and having bought down a lot of pressure on Love, who is one of the better quarterbacks in the league under pressure, the 28-year old has been forced to utilize short passes out of the backfield to running back MarShawn Lloyd and quick out routs to tight end Tucker Kraft.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas

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Is Matthew Golden Playing V.s Vikings? Why Packers WR Does Not Have a Target or Catch

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