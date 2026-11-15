Packers’ NFC North Rival Has Bigger Plans for Kirk Cousins: Report

The Green Bay Packers may have to deal with Kirk Cousins for longer than expected.

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly want to keep Cousins beyond the 2026 season. The two sides discussed a possible return in 2027 before Minnesota acquired the veteran quarterback from the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the new details Sunday, Nov. 15, not long before Cousins was set to face Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

“Sources: The #Vikings want to keep Kirk Cousins beyond this season and before the trade was completed, they talked to the QB about staying in 2027,” Rapoport wrote.

Cousins was in Minnesota for six seasons before leaving in 2024.

Vikings Have Longer-Term Plans for Kirk Cousins

Minnesota sent a 2027 third-round pick to Las Vegas to bring Cousins back, according to NFL.com.

The Vikings needed help at quarterback despite their 6-2 record. Carson Wentz struggled in a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 9, throwing for just 81 yards with two interceptions.

Cousins, meanwhile, had thrown for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts for the Raiders this season.

Those numbers helped make the 38-year-old an attractive option. He also knows head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense from their previous time together.

Minnesota general manager Nolan Teasley had left the door open for a longer reunion.

“There’s always potential for that, but this is really about 2026,” Teasley said, according to Yahoo Sports.

Despite the report, no extension has been announced, and Cousins’ future isn’t a done deal.

Packers Could Encounter Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Again in 2027

Green Bay has seen Cousins a fair amount in the past.

The four-time Pro Bowler owns a 6-4-1 career record against the Packers, including two meetings during his time with Washington.

According to Packers.com, Cousins heads into Sunday’s matchup prepping for his 12th career start against Green Bay.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who coached Cousins in Washington, articulated surprise that Minnesota acquired him for only a third-round pick.

“I was shocked when I saw what they traded him for,” LaFleur said. “It was mind blowing to me.”

The Packers’ 6-3 record is only one game behind Minnesota in the loss column. Green Bay was seeking revenge for a 39-22 defeat to the Vikings in September.

For now, Green Bay’s first goal is stopping him Sunday. The future of this rivalry may depend on what happens after that.