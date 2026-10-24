Packers Sign Former 1,245-Yard Standout Before Lions Game

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly made a notable roster move ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay has signed wide receiver Coleman Owen to its 53-man roster, according to a Saturday, Oct. 24, report attributed to Sports Illustrated‘s Bill Huber.

Packers reporter Easton Butler relayed the news, writing, “The Packers signed WR Coleman Owen to the 53, per @BillHuberNFL.”

The decision comes after Owen made his Packers regular-season debut in last Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Packers Reward Owen With Roster Promotion

Owen joined Green Bay’s practice squad Sept. 30 after previously spending time with the Indianapolis Colts.

His first endeavor with the Packers landed Oct. 18, when the organization elevated him from the practice squad for its matchup against Dallas.

Although Owen didn’t record a reception, he made an impact on special teams, returning one punt for 16 yards while also fielding two fair catches.

That performance came amid changes to Green Bay’s returner situation.

The Packers placed wide receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve Oct. 17 due to an ankle injury, generating an opportunity for another player to handle punt-return responsibilities.

Owen subsequently received that assignment against Dallas, potentially bolstering his case for a more permanent roster spot.

Unlike a standard practice squad elevation, his reported promotion to the 53-man roster would give him a regular place on Green Bay’s active roster.

The injury issue around wide receiver Bo Melton could be the cause for this move.

Melton is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against Detroit after dealing with a back injury. He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday, via the Packers’ official injury report.

Owen Was a Record-Setting Receiver at Ohio

Before entering the NFL, Owen served as one of the most productive receivers in Ohio University history.

The 5-foot-10 wideout spent the 2024 season with the Bobcats after previously playing at Northern Arizona, capping off a fantastic final collegiate campaign.

Per Ohio University’s official athletic website, Owen finished that season with 78 receptions for 1,245 yards and eight touchdowns.

His receiving yardage set a school single-season record, while his efforts earned him first-team All-MAC recognition.

Owen also demonstrated his versatility on special teams, returning 17 punts for 132 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown.

Those contributions made him a NFL prospect to look at despite going undrafted in 2025.

Indianapolis signed Owen as an undrafted free agent in May 2025, handing him two regular-season appearances during his rookie campaign.

He accumulated 141 yards on five kickoff returns and added one punt return for 2 yards, according to his official Packers biography.

Owen also displayed flashes as a receiver during Green Bay’s 2026 preseason, collecting four receptions for 68 yards across three games.

His biggest gain came against the Atlanta Falcons, when he recorded a 39-yard reception.

Now, the former Ohio standout is ready to show off his stuff at the NFL level.