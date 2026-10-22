Packers’ Jordan Love Reveals Mindset With Return of Josh Jacobs

The Green Bay Packers are getting their star running back into the fold, but quarterback Jordan Love has no interest in abandoning what’s worked.

With Josh Jacobs back at practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions, Love addressed whether Green Bay’s offense should continue running through him.

His answer surfaced how the Packers plan to approach the return of their most masterly runner.

Despite the struggles on the ground, Green Bay has leaned on an aggressive vertical passing attack to win three consecutive games.

Love wants to preserve that identity, even with Jacobs positioned to give the offense an extra dimension.

Love Talks Packers’ Offensive Identity

Asked Wednesday, Oct. 21, if the Packers should continue running their offense through him, Love stated he would maintain the approach that has helped Green Bay reach 4-2.

“He’ll have a huge impact on us, but I think we still have to keep the game plan, the mindset of what we’ve been doing,” Love said, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

That mindset has leaned heavily on Love’s ability to stretch the field.

According to Next Gen Stats, as cited by Heavy’s Evan Massey, Love leads the NFL with 988 passing yards on throws traveling at least 10 yards downfield.

He’s completed 37 of 75 such attempts for six touchdowns and one interception, producing a 116.4 passer rating.

Receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have been productive, combining for 1,039 receiving yards and nine touchdowns through six games.

It’s those sorts of gaudy numbers that point to why Love isn’t advocating for an overhaul.

Jacobs brings obvious value to the offense, principally in situations where Green Bay hasn’t sustained drives due to a mishap on the ground.

But Love’s words advises the Packers to bolster that production without compromising their newfound success through the air.

Jacobs’ Return Comes Amid Packers’ Rushing Struggles

The Packers have managed to win without Jacobs, but their rushing numbers look ugly.

Green Bay is averaging an NFL-worst 59.8 rushing yards per game and just 2.9 yards per carry through six contests, per the team’s official website.

Even Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys produced only 57 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the importance of reestablishing that element of the offense while conversing about Jacobs’ return.

“I think he’s an elite-level back,” LaFleur said Monday, Oct. 19. “He’s certainly not going to hurt it.”

Jacobs, who sat on the commissioner’s exempt list following a domestic incident for the opening six weeks, returned to practice Wednesday. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in September, and the NFL’s personal conduct policy investigation is ongoing.

His availability against Detroit isn’t clear-cut yet.

Jacobs told reporters Wednesday that he’s prepping to play if the coaching staff gives him the opportunity.

Aside from the four-time 1,000-yard rusher helping Green Bay’s inconsistent rushing, there’s also reason to believe his existing would make Love’s job easier.

A sturdier ground game would make defenses second guess how Green Bay can beat them, potentially making various openings for Watson, Golden and the Packers’ receivers.

All things considered, Sunday’s NFC North showdown will put to bed how much Jacobs will alter the offense, provided his clearance to play goes through.