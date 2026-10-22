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Packers’ Jordan Love Reveals Mindset With Return of Josh Jacobs

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Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers Joint Practice
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ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 26: Jordan Love #10 and Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers before the start of a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals at Ray Nitschke Field on August 26, 2026 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are getting their star running back into the fold, but quarterback Jordan Love has no interest in abandoning what’s worked.

With Josh Jacobs back at practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions, Love addressed whether Green Bay’s offense should continue running through him.

His answer surfaced how the Packers plan to approach the return of their most masterly runner.

Despite the struggles on the ground, Green Bay has leaned on an aggressive vertical passing attack to win three consecutive games.

Love wants to preserve that identity, even with Jacobs positioned to give the offense an extra dimension.

Love Talks Packers’ Offensive Identity

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 18: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on October 18, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Asked Wednesday, Oct. 21, if the Packers should continue running their offense through him, Love stated he would maintain the approach that has helped Green Bay reach 4-2.

“He’ll have a huge impact on us, but I think we still have to keep the game plan, the mindset of what we’ve been doing,” Love said, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

That mindset has leaned heavily on Love’s ability to stretch the field.

According to Next Gen Stats, as cited by Heavy’s Evan Massey, Love leads the NFL with 988 passing yards on throws traveling at least 10 yards downfield.

He’s completed 37 of 75 such attempts for six touchdowns and one interception, producing a 116.4 passer rating.

Receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have been productive, combining for 1,039 receiving yards and nine touchdowns through six games.

It’s those sorts of gaudy numbers that point to why Love isn’t advocating for an overhaul.

Jacobs brings obvious value to the offense, principally in situations where Green Bay hasn’t sustained drives due to a mishap on the ground.

But Love’s words advises the Packers to bolster that production without compromising their newfound success through the air.

Jacobs’ Return Comes Amid Packers’ Rushing Struggles

Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 27: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers runs with the ball while being tackled by Tavius Robinson #95 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Packers have managed to win without Jacobs, but their rushing numbers look ugly.

Green Bay is averaging an NFL-worst 59.8 rushing yards per game and just 2.9 yards per carry through six contests, per the team’s official website.

Even Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys produced only 57 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the importance of reestablishing that element of the offense while conversing about Jacobs’ return.

“I think he’s an elite-level back,” LaFleur said Monday, Oct. 19. “He’s certainly not going to hurt it.”

Jacobs, who sat on the commissioner’s exempt list following a domestic incident for the opening six weeks, returned to practice Wednesday. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in September, and the NFL’s personal conduct policy investigation is ongoing.

His availability against Detroit isn’t clear-cut yet.

Jacobs told reporters Wednesday that he’s prepping to play if the coaching staff gives him the opportunity.

Aside from the four-time 1,000-yard rusher helping Green Bay’s inconsistent rushing, there’s also reason to believe his existing would make Love’s job easier.

A sturdier ground game would make defenses second guess how Green Bay can beat them, potentially making various openings for Watson, Golden and the Packers’ receivers.

All things considered, Sunday’s NFC North showdown will put to bed how much Jacobs will alter the offense, provided his clearance to play goes through.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Packers’ Jordan Love Reveals Mindset With Return of Josh Jacobs

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