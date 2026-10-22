Packers HC Sends Strong Jared Goff Message Ahead of Lions Clash

The Green Bay Packers will take on a quarterback who has gone five games without throwing an interception.

And head coach Matt LaFleur knows just how laborious it can be to slow him down.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been one of the NFL’s most efficient passers through the opening six weeks, holding to his name 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

LaFleur surfaced a great deal of kudos to his former quarterback Wednesday, Oct. 21, notably when discussing Goff’s ability to exploit even the smallest openings in coverage.

LaFleur on Goff’s Remarkable Start to 2026 Season

LaFleur started by calling Goff’s play thus far “unbelievable.”

“He’s done an unbelievable job,” LaFleur said, per Jason B. Hirschhorn. “To not throw and interception all season long, five games in for them, is pretty impressive. He does a great job in terms of if you just give him a sliver of light, he’s going to thread the needle.”

The numbers support LaFleur’s view.

Goff has completed 67% of his passes for 1,485 yards and 12 touchdowns across five appearances, according to NFL.com. He’s thrown 191 passes without an interception while posting a 111.3 passer rating.

His most recent appearance was spectcaulr.

During Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 11, Goff threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a 125.8 passer rating.

Of course, LaFleur knows Goff more than just competing against him in the NFC North. The Packers coach served as the Los Angeles Rams‘ offensive coordinator in 2017, working with Goff during the quarterback’s second NFL season.

That year, Goff threw for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Rams went 11-5 and reached the playoffs.

Nearly a decade later, LaFleur will hope to take advantage of every and any weakness of his former pupil to snag a victory.

Packers’ NFL-Leading Secondary May Have Its Hands Full

Goff’s ball security is a storyline to watch amid a Green Bay defense that has made taking the football away a regular occurrence.

The Packers have recorded an NFL-leading nine interceptions through six games, contributing to 11 total takeaways.

Safety Xavier McKinney leads the way with three interceptions, while Evan Williams has added two.

That production has helped Green Bay recover from a going-south 1-2 start to win three consecutive games, including Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

But Goff has shown an ability to pick out what defenses are trying to accomplish. He also hasn’t shied away from taking chances downfield, throwing for at least 269 yards in four consecutive games.

The Packers will also have to contend with a Detroit offense that ranks among the league’s most productive, averaging nearly 394 total yards per game.

So, it’s no surprise LaFleur’s comments advance how little room for error his defense will have.

Plus, Sunday’s matchup at Ford Field means a fair amount in an NFC North race featuring four teams with winning records.

Assuming the Packers hope to continue their winning streak, finding a way to disrupt Goff’s remarkable run of mistake-free football would be a good place to start.