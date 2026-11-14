Texans Change Plans After Insider Update on Will Anderson Jr, Fellow Pro Bowler

The Houston Texans are expected to have Will Anderson Jr. in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. However, fellow Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter is a different story.

“Texans defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and Danielle Hunter (hamstring) both popped up on the injury report Thursday and didn’t practice Friday,” The Sweep’s Tom Pelissero reported on November 14. “Hunter is out Sunday against the Browns and most likely will be out Thursday against the Colts with the short turnaround, but Anderson—officially listed as questionable—should be available Sunday.”

The Texans announced an extensive list of injuries this week. It included Hunter and fellow starters Azeez Al-Shaair and Keylan Rutledge as out for Sunday. Backups Brevin Jordan and Marvin Harrison Jr. would also miss the contest.

Anderson’s status had been left up in the air.

“Thankfully the Texans have Jadeveon Clowney, who has played well and can step in for Danielle Hunter,” Battle Red Blog’s Nick Schwager posted on November 13. “Hopefully WAJ is good to go…”

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported that Anderson “plans to play vs. #Browns per a source, and will test it out pregame. Ankle injury is not regarded as serious.”

Texans Announce More Bad News Amid Insider Update on Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr.

This will mark the first two absences not just of Hunter’s tenure with the Texans, but since the 2021 season. He was still with the Minnesota Vikings then. That was also the last time that he missed multiple contests, appearing in seven contests.

Anderson has missed five games in his career. His most recent absence came in Week 18 of the 2024 season. The Texans are 3-2 without Anderson in the lineup.

The news only got worse for the Texans from there.

“RB David Montgomery (groin) and CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring) will not travel with the team to Cleveland and have been ruled out for Week 10 at the Browns,” Texans PR posted on X on November 14.

“T Braden Smith has been added to the Week 10 Injury Report with an illness and he is questionable for Sunday’s game.”

Montgomery has not played since Week 5 and only returned to practice this week.

The Texans had been in jeopardy of not having Woody Marks after he picked up a knee injury. He missed practice time this week. However, Marks declared himself good to go for Sunday’s showdown against the Browns.