Texans Announce Bad News on Danielle Hunter, Marvin Harrison Jr. & More

The Houston Texans delivered bad news on Danielle Hunter amid unfortunate developments with fellow veterans Azeez Al-Shaair, Brevin Jordan, Marvin Harrison Jr., and rookie first-round draft pick Keylan Rutledge, all of whom will miss Week 10.

Hunter was added to the injury report mid-week with a hamstring issue and did not participate at all on Friday. The Texans also face uncertainty around Will Anderson Jr.

Like Anderson, fellow starters David Montgomery and Trent Brown are also questionable.

Texans Rule Out Azeez Al-Shair, Brevin Jordan, Danielle Hunter, Keylan Rutledge & Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Browns

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander noted that Hunter’s absence is a “big loss” for the Texans, who are clinging to their postseason hopes at 3-5 heading into their showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Montgomery could return after missing the last four games due to a hamstring injury, while Brown has not missed any games this season.

Al-Shaair missed Week 4 with a groin injury, while Jordan will miss his fourth contest.

Harrison, the Texans’ de facto trade deadline acquisition, was also a surprising addition to the injury report this week, and he joins Hunter and the others in the extensive list of absentees for this week’s matchup.

This will also be Hunter’s first time missing a game since he signed with the Texans in free agency in 2024.

If Hunter cannot go, former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney will carry a heavy burden.

Officially listed with neck and shoulder injuries, Rutledge is dealing with a stinger. He will miss a game for the first time in his NFL career.

Rutledge did not practice in any capacity, telegraphing a decision that reports during the week continued to forecast.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Wednesday that Rutledge was dealing with the stinger and that the staff would monitor his progress throughout the week for Sunday’s tilt against the Browns.

Rutledge did not progress during the week, at least not enough to log even a limited practice.

The decision has opened the door for one of his teammates to step up, but perhaps not who some might expect.

With Keylan Rutledge Out, Febechi Nwaiwu Poised to Step In

The question now becomes who the Texans turn to with Rutledge sidelined. Their two top options are veteran and former Browns Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller and rookie fourth-round draft pick Febechi Nwaiwu.

It seems the rookie will indeed get the nod over the veteran.

For his part, Nwaiwu spoke confidently about the potential opportunity in front of him during the week of preparation.

This could be an indictment of Teller, whom the Texans signed in free agency this past spring.

However, he has played right guard for much of his career. So, despite the Texans listing Teller as Rutledge’s backup and Nwaiwu behind starting right guard Ed Ingram on their depth chart (which is unofficial), the reality could be the reverse.

The Texans will certainly not have Hunter, Rutledge, and several other key players on Sunday, with several others still up in the air.