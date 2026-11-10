Colts Run Into Jaguars Problem Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts have more to consider than which team submits the strongest offer for Jonathan Taylor. With the trade deadline approaching, a division rival’s spending could complicate an already difficult decision about the running back’s future.

Indianapolis can weigh the draft picks available against the value of keeping Taylor. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars may have introduced another consideration with their aggressive moves Monday.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio suggested that Jacksonville’s additions could affect what other sellers consider an acceptable return. For the Colts, that could mean looking at an offer differently than they would have before the Jaguars started dealing.

“Regardless of the motivation(s), Monday’s trades by the Jaguars could make it harder for deals to get done on Tuesday. Most notably, it could make the Colts decide not to take the best offer on the table for running back Jonathan Taylor,” Florio wrote.

That possibility adds another wrinkle to Taylor’s situation as Indianapolis approaches its final opportunity to trade him this season.

Indianapolis Faces Jonathan Taylor Trade Dilemma

The Jaguars acquired safety Jessie Bates III for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection. Florio pointed to that compensation when discussing a potential Taylor deal with the New York Giants.

“With the Giants offering a two and a five [for Taylor], would the Colts be willing to accept for Taylor what the Jaguars gave up for Bates? How much more will it take to get the Colts to believe it’s a proper return given the investment made in getting Bates?”

That comparison puts Indianapolis in an uncomfortable position. A second-round pick represents meaningful draft capital, and an additional fifth-rounder would give the team another selection. However, matching the return for Bates might leave the Colts wanting more for their offensive centerpiece.

The two players do not have identical trade situations. Their positions, contracts and potential buyers all influence negotiations. Jacksonville’s willingness to pay a particular price does not require another team to increase its offer for Taylor.

Nevertheless, Indianapolis can use that deal to support a higher asking price. The question is whether a buyer agrees before time runs out.

Jaguars Could Influence Colts’ Final Decision

The Colts must ultimately decide whether the available compensation makes them better positioned for the future. Holding firm could produce a stronger offer. It could also leave Taylor in Indianapolis if interested teams refuse to move beyond their current proposals.

Florio believes Jacksonville’s activity could help explain a quieter finish across the league.

“However it plays out, if not much happens at the deadline, the wrench thrown into the gears by the Jaguars could be a factor in that,” Florio noted.

For Indianapolis, accepting the strongest offer and receiving satisfactory value are separate judgments. The best proposal available might fall short of what the front office believes Taylor deserves.

Jacksonville has already added its reinforcements. Now, the Colts must determine whether the market offers enough to part with one of their most important players, even as their AFC South rival’s spending hangs over the conversation.