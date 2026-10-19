Report: Colts Calling Peyton Manning About Open GM Role

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday morning by firing general manager Chris Ballard. The front-office executive had been with the organization since 2017. Carlie Irsay-Gordon has not been shy about expectations being very high, and ownership made a statement after a Week 6 loss. Now, assistant general manager Ed Dodds will work in the role on an interim basis. There will be a legitimate search for Ballard’s official successor, and rumors are already swirling about who that may end up being.

The process of bringing in a new general manager will not be taken lightly by Irsay and Co. And, a report from Monday hinted that a major splash could be coming.

Colts Already Reaching Out To Legend Peyton Manning

Dan Patrick had a bombshell report on the Dan Patrick Show, directly reading a text from a source. Indianapolis has significant interest in legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

“Here you go. I just got this information,” Patrick said. “The Colts’ first call will be, and then says, has been — so, the Colts’ first call will be/has been to Peyton Manning. The call will not only get names and suggestions, but the call will explore whether or not Peyton will be interested in being a general manager for the Colts as the entry point that would include ownership interest in the Colts.”

This would certainly be a shocking move. However, Matt Ryan recently accepted a high-up position with his former team in the Atlanta Falcons. This idea of Manning not only becoming the general manager, but also part owner, might be fascinating.

Patrick gave some more insight into what he is hearing about this possibility. It would be a very strategic decision by Irsay.

“This would be the first major hire for Jim Irsay [daughters], the next generation,” Patrick mentioned. “So, now you have an opportunity to put Peyton back in Indy as a GM and part owner. And, he gets to pick his quarterback. So, now, all of a sudden, the community is going to love this. The league would love this. Would Peyton love this?”

Manning would first have to express interest in the partnership. Still, the opportunity could provide him with the perfect way to reconnect with the Colts.

Indianapolis Can’t Mess Up Its Next Big GM Hire

The Colts have not had too much success of late. Ballard’s tenure was rather disappointing overall. Now, the team is going to need to bring in the right voice to help lead the way. Manning could very well be that person moving forward. And, his nephew just so happens to be draft-eligible in 2027.

All things considered, the Colts could be nearing a shocking, yet significant turning point in the franchise’s history.