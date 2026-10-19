Colts’ Shane Steichen Gets Honest After GM Chris Ballard Fired

The Indianapolis Colts announced earlier today that they have dismissed general manager Chris Ballard after the 20-26 loss to divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans, in Week 6.

“Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard,” owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement.

Indy has appointed Ed Dodds, the assistant general manager, to handle GM duties for the rest of the season.

Head coach Shane Steichen dropped an honest statement after Indianapolis dismissed Chris Ballard from his role.

Head Coach Shane Steichen Reacts to Ballard’s Departure

Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard were in their fourth season working together before the Indianapolis Colts relieved the general manager of his job.

The pair helped lead Indy to 27 wins and 30 losses across four seasons; the Colts did not make a single playoff appearance.

The head coach spoke to the media on Monday after the loss to the Tennessee Titans and addressed Ballard’s release.

“He worked tirelessly for this organization, this city. And it’s the shitty part of the business. I don’t think it completely falls on Chris. I’m the head football coach. It takes all of us. Coaches, scouts, everybody,” Steichen said, via James Boyd of The Athletic.

“A ton of respect to Chris as a human, as a person. How much he cared for this organization…”

The Indianapolis Colts are currently tied for second in the AFC South at 2-4. If Shane Steichen does not turn the season around, he could likely end up like Chris Ballard.

Shane Steichen In the Hot Seat

After the loss to the winless Titans, many believed head coach Shane Steichen could be the one to lose his job this season.

As noted, the Indianapolis Colts have yet to make the playoffs under Steichen and appeared unlikely to do so this season.

With changes to the organization, it has been revealed that Steichen will continue his job after Chris Ballard’s departure.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Steichen will continue to be the head coach of the Colts.

Coach Shane Steichen remains on the job. https://t.co/cM8VKOqZmv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2026

“Coach Shane Steichen remains on the job.”

While the Colts are on a two-game losing streak, there are 11 more games for Shane Steichen to turn the season around and secure his job with Indy or set himself up for a job elsewhere.