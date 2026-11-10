Where is Jonathan Taylor Going? Colts Trade News Approaching Deadline

The clock is ticking, but the Indianapolis Colts are holding the ball. They want the last shot.

Jonathan Taylor — along with Josh Downs, Daniel Jones, Grover Stewart, Keenan Allen and Spencer Shrader — remains a member of the Colts with less than four hours to go until the NFL trade deadline.

The deadline buzzer will sound at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central).

Will the Colts make a move, or multiple moves, before then? That’s what everyone is waiting to find out.

Where is Jonathan Taylor Going?

This is the question that the entire football world is asking.

Taylor hasn’t been traded as of 12:20 p.m. ET, which is three hours and 40 minutes from the deadline.

The Colts made their first two trades a full two weeks ago when they dealt Quenton Nelson to Seattle and DeForest Buckner to San Francisco.

Since then, though, it’s been a waiting game for the Colts. Both the players on expiring contracts and the guys on longer-term deals — like Taylor, signed through 2028 — have stayed put with only limited time remaining to complete a deal.

Some reports in the last 48 hours have made it sound like Taylor will be shipped out of town. Others have suggested JT will stay put.

All that’s clear at this point is that the Colts are waiting this out.

Leaguewide Impact

The additional importance of a Taylor trade is in how it impacts the rest of the RB trade market.

Multiple teams want running backs, and it makes sense that they’d see if they could get Taylor first.

If a Taylor trade then fell through, teams could turn to someone like Tennessee’s Tony Pollard or New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara.

But it doesn’t make sense for a team in the hunt for Taylor to trade for a different RB in the meantime.

The Taylor domino has to fall, one way or the other, to allow the rest of the running back trades that could be on deck to potentially take place.