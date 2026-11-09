Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reveals Concerning News on ‘Scary’ Injury Ahead of Falcons Game

Patrick Mahomes sent conflicting messages about his status after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sustained an elbow injury during the team’s blowout 35-12 win over the New York Jets. Mahomes appears to have some concerns about his elbow as the team begins to prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15.

The Chiefs quarterback indicated he will undergo additional testing to diagnose his specific injury. Mahomes was able to play after sustaining the elbow injury late in the second quarter.

The star admitted that he did not feel 100% after the injury. Mahomes noted that elbow injuries are “always scary” because of the potential severity.

“I felt like out of (halftime), I wasn’t throwing the ball the way I wanted to,” Mahomes told reporters following the Chiefs’ win on November 8. “But as the game went on and kind of continued to work through it and kind of got warmed back up, I thought I’d kind of start throwing the ball better towards the end of the second half.

“So that’ll be important this week is kind of getting the swelling, the fluid out of it so I can be ready to get over to the first snap next week. … Anytime it’s elbows and knees, it’s always scary just because you just don’t know,” Mahomes added.

“Even my knee last year, after we were doing the initial test, I could walk off the field, I thought I was gonna be good. And then all of a sudden, you do one test and you’re just out. And that kind of, that stuff scares you.”

The good news is that the early reports indicate Mahomes’ injury does not appear to be major.

Here’s what you need to know about Mahomes’ injury.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Injury: ‘We’re Gonna Go Do Some Testing’

Mahomes indicated that the Chiefs will provide another update on his injury on Monday, November 8. Kansas City should have a much better idea of Mahomes’ status after conducting testing.

“We’re gonna go do some testing here, whenever I get done with this media stuff right here,” Mahomes noted.

“And we’ll get a better understanding of it. I’m sure Coach Reid will give you an update tomorrow.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport already provided a positive update on Mahomes’ status.

“QB Patrick Mahomes underwent an MRI following today’s win and sources say the tests did not reveal a major injury,” Rapoport detailed in a November 8, message on X.

“Mahomes’ elbow strain/sprain will be monitored over the next few days for pain and swelling. But so far, so good. Mahomes did go back in the game.”

Chiefs News: Head Coach Andy Reid Provides Update on Patrick Mahomes’ Injury

The good news is that Mahomes has a long history of being able to play at a high level amid injuries. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pointed to Mahomes’ toughness after the Chiefs’ win against the Jets.

“When you have a quarterback that is tough, it affects everybody,” Reid noted, per Arrowhead Pride. “That’s that position. They’re supposed to take everybody’s game and help raise it.

“Part of that is that sometimes when you’re banged up a little bit — you’re in a vulnerable position back there so you’re going to get banged up a little bit — that you’re able to get back up and go. Nobody does it better than he does it.”

Despite Mahomes’ injury, the Chiefs are still road favorites against the Falcons in the early NFL odds. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite against Atlanta, per FanDuel.