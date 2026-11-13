Major Taylor Swift Career News Emerges Days Before Chiefs-Falcons Game

Some very interesting Taylor Swift news emerged just days before her husband Travis Kelce prepares to lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the Atlanta Falcons. Swift is returning to her country roots, and it could be a nod to the late Dolly Parton.

ABC announced that Swift will be performing at the CMA Awards for the first time in 13 years. Fans can see Swift’s performance on Wednesday, November 18.

“For the first time in 13 years, @taylorswift returns to perform LIVE on Country Music’s Biggest Night!” ABC posted in a November 13, Instagram message.

“Come together for the 60th Annual #CMAawards, Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu.”

Country star Lainey Wilson will be hosting this year’s CMA Awards.

There is already plenty of speculation that Swift’s performance could tie into the planned tribute to Parton throughout the upcoming CMAs. Swift’s performance will take place just days after the Chiefs-Falcons game.

Here’s what you need to know.

Will Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Attend CMAs With Taylor Swift?

It remains to be seen whether Kelce will accompany Swift to the CMAs given her performance. The Chiefs will be preparing to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 22.

Perhaps Kelce will take a quick flight from Kansas City to Nashville to join Swift for the night. Back in March, Kelce accompanied Swift to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but the situation was a bit different given this was during the NFL offseason.

Kelce has not always joined Swift amid her appearances at various award shows.

Taylor Swift’s on Dolly Parton’s Death: ‘Doesn’t Feel Possible’

Swift could also simply be performing her own music at the event, but the connection to Parton feels plausible given the star’s 13-year absence from the show. The singer released a heartfelt message to E! News following Parton’s death.

“A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right,” Swift noted in the August 25, statement. “She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals.

“Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously. She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted,” Swift continued.

“Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.”