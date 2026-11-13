Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reacts to Taylor Swift Pregnancy Joke

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are preparing to become a family of six. They shared the exciting news of Brittany’s pregnancy after the Chiefs traded for wide receiver Josh Downs before the deadline expired.

Speaking to reporters the following day, a reporter asked how Mahomes felt about learning about a new family member and new team member in the same day.

“I mean, obviously, I’ve known for a while,” Mahomes said of baby No. 4. “So it wasn’t like I just learned about it, but I appreciate it. Thank you.” While the pool of reporters erupted in laughter, “Obviously, it’s a blessing. So to have another baby on the way, I’m excited for it,” Mahomes added.

Brittany Mahomes Liked a Video of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Odds Improving if Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Also Have a Baby

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Brittany liked a video on Instagram from Barstool Sports’ Jack Mac discussing the link between her pregnancies and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearances.

“Three for three so far, we’re about to see four for four,” Mac says. “And you know, desperate times call for desperate measures. And that’s exactly what Brittany and Patrick Mahomes did. ‘Hey, we gotta do what we gotta do. Now, if Taylor Swift announces she’s pregnant, they’re gonna win.”

The video made its way onto X after fans noticed Brittany liked the post. Another person commented, “she’s gen so funny. not only does she ride for her husband and his team, she rides for taylor that feels so genuine. love her sm.”

One X user wrote, “I doubt she listened to the whole thing and just liked the pic of her family. But that’s funny.” A Swiftie posted, “laughing in our faces fr.”

Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Her Pregnancies Being Linked to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Appearances

Following the couple’s baby announcement, fans couldn’t stop discussing the team’s Super Bowl appearances in relation to Brittany’s pregnancies. The Kansas City Current co-owners share three children: Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 22 months.

The Chiefs reached the 2020 Super Bowl while Brittany was pregnant with Sterling. Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She gave birth to Bronze in November 2022, after which the Chiefs went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Brittany gave birth to Golden during their playoff bye week in January 2025. The Chiefs once again returned to the Super Bowl but lost to the Eagles.

The soon-to-be mom of four reacted to the Super Bowl odds on November 12 on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Glad someone finally figured this out, just doing my part over here,” with multiple laugh-face emojis.

When Mahomes asked about this trend the day before, he couldn’t help but laugh. “I’m hoping!” the three-time Super Bowl MVP said. “I don’t know if Brittany is, but I’m hoping that we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That’d be awesome for sure.”