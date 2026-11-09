Chiefs Dealt Much-Needed News on NFL Trade 24 Hours Before Deadline Amid Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be aggressive in their efforts to land a new playmaker for Patrick Mahomes ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10. Yet, Kansas City is running out of time to strike a deal as all NFL teams have until 4 p.m Eastern on November 10.

The good news is that the Chiefs appear to be hard at work. With the Jacksonville Jaguars giving up significant draft capital to acquire star safety Jessie Bates, the franchise could be more eager to cut ties with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Additionally, the Chiefs have been linked to Indianapolis Colts wideout Josh Downs. On the eve of the NFL trade deadline, insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on where things stand on the Chiefs’ pursuit of a playmaker.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are a team that’s been looking for pass catchers, I would say,” Rapoport detailed in a November 9, interview on “Good Morning Football.” “Josh Downs has been a player that they’re interested in.

“And, you know, you look at the Chiefs receiving corps, they have some talent. Rasheed Rice is back,” Rapoport continued.

“There’s a lot to like, but it’s fair to say over the last couple years, they have been interested in looking around the league and trying to find additional receivers. So Downs would be one of them.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs rumors.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City’s Chances to Trade for Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. Boosted After Blockbuster NFL Deal

The price for Thomas will likely be higher than Downs given his status as a 24-year-old former Pro Bowler. Kansas City’s chances may have received a boost after the blockbuster trade for Bates.

“Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another,” Rapoport added. “Now, the Jaguars obviously just gave up a second-round pick for Jessie Bates.

“Could they acquire a second-round pick or a similar type draft pick compensation if they trade Brian Thomas and kind of do a one-for-one?” Rapoport pondered

“It’s possible. We’re going to be keeping our eyes on the Kansas City Chiefs as well.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs Pursue Star Receivers Who Are ‘Off the Market’

Kansas City’s urgency may have just increased with Xavier Worthy expected to miss time with a hamstring injury. The Chiefs are running out of wide receivers and are also dealing with a new injury to Patrick Mahomes.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson provided an update during the Jets-Chiefs game on the team’s pursuit of a veteran wide receiver. It appears that some of the star playmakers the Chiefs pursued are “off the market.”

“Guys, we’ve been talking about the lack of deep threats for the Chiefs, and I spoke with GM Brett Veach before the game, he told me that as the trade deadline approaches, the focus continues to be at that wide receiver position,” Wolfson explained on November 8.

“There has been increased dialogue this week, and he found that some of the major franchise players they looked at are off the market, but they will continue to have conversations over the next 24 hours to see if they can get something done by the trade deadline.”