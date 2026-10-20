Patrick Mahomes Gets Personal Message From Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Amid Chiefs’ Streak

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, wanted to make sure her favorite quarterback felt celebrated. Patrick took to Instagram to mark the Chiefs’ 5-0 start.

“5-0 ⏰,” Patrick noted in the October 19, message after the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The post already has more than 216,000 likes with plenty of comments, including from the star’s wife.

“FIVE & ZEROOOOOO,” Brittany responded in all caps.

Patrick notched his 100th career victory in just 131 starts following the latest Chiefs’ route. The quarterback made history with Tom Brady as the only two quarterbacks to achieve this feat in such a short timespan.

“It’s always an honor to be in any conversation as far as winning football with him as the GOAT, he knows how to win football better than anyone,” Patrick said of joining the NFL legend in the history books, per Yahoo Sports. “If you can be mentioned in any category with him it’s special.

“As I have gone throughout my career, I have gotten better and better at winning, it’s not always pretty, I want to be able to throw three touchdowns, four touchdowns,” Patrick added.

“I want to be able to put big stats, but when the defense is playing like they did today, you can’t force it, and after I forced that one early in the game, I was just like, ‘Hey, let’s figure out the best way to win the football game,’ and we were able to do that.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Revealed Photo Shoot With Adidas

Brittany also has her own career news amid the Chiefs’ winning streak. Ahead of the Chargers-Chiefs game, Patrick’s wife released pictures from a new photo shoot with Adidas.

Just days after posting, Brittany’s Instagram message is approaching 30,000 likes.

“Archives never expire ☺️,” Brittany noted while sharing the Adidas photos.

Brittany’s post also received the approval from her favorite NFL star as well.

“😍😍,” Patrick responded.

Brittany Mahomes Covered the World Cup for Yahoo Sports This Summer

It was a busy offseason for the Mahomes family. In addition to raising the couple’s three children alongside Patrick, Brittany also served as a media correspondent for Yahoo Sports during the World Cup.

Brittany has a lengthy soccer background, including playing professionally in Iceland. Patrick’s wife revealed some of the challenges of being a mom in addition to her various business ventures.

“Being a mom changed so many things in my life and changed how I looked at so many things,” Brittany told Yahoo Entertainment’s Taryn Ryder in a July 14, feature story titled, “Brittany Mahomes is football royalty. But soccer is the game that shaped her.” “It really reshaped and redefined a lot of things in my life.

“… It’s made me more intentional, more purposeful and, honestly, more motivated to keep going and keep showing my kids that there are no boundaries in front of you,” Brittany added.

“You can achieve anything. You can be a part of anything that you want to.You need to dream big and understand that you have to work hard and do the hard things to do the fun things.”