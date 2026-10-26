Ashton Jeanty Gets Blunt After Raiders’ Week 7 Loss to Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ run game was nonexistent in the 35-21 Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, marking the Silver and Black’s fourth straight loss after their promising 3-0 start. Now, with one game before their bye week, the Raiders sit one game below .500.

In the loss to Los Angeles, the Raiders had a combined 48 rushing yards, with Ashton Jeanty recording only 15 rushing yards on eight carries and averaging 1.9 yards per carry.

After the loss on Oct. 25, Jeanty spoke with the media and shared his candid thoughts as the Silver and Black have one more game against the New York Jets before their bye week and look to enter that time off on a win.

“We just got to watch the film, see how we can get better,” Jeanty told reporters. “In the running back room, O-line room, it’s a team sport, so we all just got to come together and figure out what we need to do to make the run game come to life.”

Despite the lack of production on the ground, Jeanty was an impactful weapon in the passing game. Las Vegas’ second-year player registered six receptions on eight targets for 61 receiving yards, averaging 7.6 yards per reception.

Jeanty spoke about the connection that he had with Raiders QB Kirk Cousins in the passing game despite the losing effort.

“Wherever they need me to make plays, and Kirk having the confidence in me to go make plays in the receiving game,” Jeanty added. “So we just continue to do that and continue to be a reliable target for him.”

Ashton Jeanty on Raiders’ Four-Game Losing Streak

Amid the Raiders’ four-game losing streak, Jeanty shared what he believes the team is lacking and what they must do if they want to get back to .500 before their bye week.

“I just felt like we started faster as a team,” Jeanty said. “I feel like we’ve been getting a little bit behind in these games, trying to play catch-up a little bit. So, I think we just need to start faster in the first half.”

Maxx Crosby Says Las Vegas Needs to Improve Run Defense

Along with improving their run game, Las Vegas has to play better defense. The Raiders’ run defense was attacked consistently by the Rams as Kyren Williams registered 99 rushing yards, and Blake Corum recorded 93 rushing yards, with both players each having a rushing touchdown.

Maxx Crosby noted that this aspect of the team’s defense needs to improve if they want to turn their situation around.

“We just didn’t get into any situation to help ourselves; we started slow,” Crosby said after the Raiders’ loss. We wanted to start fast, but they played with the lead the whole time. They had almost zero drop-back passes, and we wanted to rush them, but we didn’t get many opportunities.

“But it starts with us, so we have to be able to stop the run. I have to watch the film, but overall, it wasn’t good enough at all. We couldn’t stop the run, and it’s really disappointing. We have to learn from it and get better from it real fast.”