Bills, 49ers Named Top Landing Spots for Hottest Pass Rusher on Trade Block

Sitting at 0-4, the Los Angeles Chargers have no business holding onto expiring luxury assets.

Khalil Mack is a future Hall of Famer still playing at an elite level, but he is stuck on a team going absolutely nowhere.

With the Chargers in clear sell-mode and contenders desperately scrambling for pass-rush juice, moving Mack isn’t just logical—it’s the single best trade asset Jim Harbaugh has to jumpstart LA’s rebuild.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes Mack would be best suited for the 49ers and the Bills, in case the Los Angeles front office has already started hearing out offers.

Chargers Urged to Trade Khalil Mack

“The Chargers are now among the league’s winless teams and are potentially looking at a lost season,” Knox writes. “This isn’t the sort of situation Khalil Mack believed he was joining when he re-signed on a one-year, $18 million deal this offseason.”

“Mack has not been part of the disappointment in Los Angeles, as he’s off to a very strong start to the season. He’s already logged 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and eight quarterback pressures,” Knox continues.

The stat sheet is exactly why Knox projected Mack’s trade market value somewhere near a conditional 2027 4th-Round Pick, which is quite the bargain for teams who are getting a Hall of Famer-level pass rusher for their QB.

In fact, it’s an absolute seller’s market for edge rushers. Contenders are desperate for pass-rush depth, but nobody is selling young blue-chip speed rushers mid-season. With defensive-market baselines reset by recent defensive blockbusters like Dallas swinging a deal for Joey Porter Jr., getting a multi-time Pro Bowler to close out playoff games for day-three draft capital is the kind of move that gets a general manager extended.

It is also the type of deal to get playoff teams like the 49ers hooked.

The Million Dollar Question for Mack: 49ers or Bills?

San Francisco’s interest in Mack isn’t about fixing a broken defense—it’s about flex culture. The 49ers’ playbook relies on unleashing four pass rushers to wreck a game without having to blitz. Dropping Khalil Mack opposite Nick Bosa turns opposing offensive lines into a nightmare scenario.

Opponents double-team Bosa on every single snap. Add Mack to the other side, and offensive coordinators literally run out of blockers. You double Bosa, Mack gets a free path to the quarterback. You double Mack, Bosa eats.

Plus, Mack is on an expiring deal, so San Francisco only pays a fraction of his remaining salary. Giving up a conditional 4th-round pick for a Hall of Famer is pocket change for a team chasing a Super Bowl ring.

That said, San Francisco might be a nice luxury home for Mack, but the Buffalo Bills are the team that actually needs him to survive.

Greg Rousseau is playing out of his mind, but nobody else on Buffalo’s front four is winning their matchups. Mack fixes that overnight. The Bills’ season always comes down to one job: stopping Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson when it matters most.

A single pass rusher gets erased in the playoffs—you need two alpha edge-wreckers to survive an AFC shootout.

Mack played his college ball at UB. Bringing a Western New York legend back home to chase a ring gives the entire locker room an immediate shot of adrenaline.

The Niners might view Mack as a luxury depth piece, but the Bills need him to win the AFC—and finally take home a Super Bowl.