Bills Emerge as Shock Trade Destination for Chargers’ $18M Pass-Rusher Alongside Bears

The Bears-Khalil Mack reunion might sound all sweet and nostalgic, but Mack going to the Buffalo Bills in particular might entirely change their playoff trajectory this season, and even make them a serious Super Bowl threat.

The Bills’ defense has been good enough to keep them in games, but ‘good enough’ doesn’t win AFC Championship Games in January. Greg Rousseau is holding down the fort, but after him, who is actually scaring an opposing QB?

Bringing in a future Hall of Famer like Khalil Mack changes the entire equation. Even sitting at 3-1 heading into Week 5, this Buffalo defense has felt shaky, and outside of a solid outing against the Chargers, they’ve surrendered way too much ground—especially in that Week 4 slip-up against New England.

Khalil Mack to Bills Trade Pitch Is the Exact Solution Buffalo Needs

Adding Mack turns this unit from a weekly liability into a nightmare front four, instantly cementing the Bills as a menacing Super Bowl contender.

FanSided’s Chris Landers named the Bills as one of the three landing spots for Mack.

In Landers’ trade pitch, the Bills acquire Mack from the Chargers in exchange for a 2027 4th-round pick.

“The reality is that Buffalo simply doesn’t have the horses come crunch time; outside of Rousseau, who’s been a one-man wrecking crew so far this season, Bradley Chubb is the only other Bill with more than one sack so far, and he’s at 1.5,” he writes. “Just relying on Rousseau to be great won’t be enough; how many times have we seen this Bills pass rush falter late in playoff games because they don’t have enough juice to threaten with four? Mack clearly has something left in the tank and would be an invaluable partner for Rousseau against Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson,” Landers adds.

At 35, Khalil Mack isn’t a long-term piece, and nobody’s expecting him to be. He’s a short-term rental who gives a struggling defense a high-end fix for a year or two — buying just enough time for young talent to develop behind him.

But for a team like Buffalo, that’s the whole point. They get a veteran who’s lived through enough Sunday night battles to give a ready-to-win roster the exact push they need to edge everyone else out.

Through four games, Mack’s numbers in LA look pedestrian on paper—3 sacks and 14 tackles—because the Chargers’ current defensive scheme forces him to absorb heavy double-teams so his younger teammates can reap the stats.

But the Bills won’t care about the stat sheet. They know the film doesn’t lie, and that hidden production is precisely what makes him such a tempting target.

Mack Comes at a Bargain Price, too

The Chargers have already taken care of Mack’s $10 million signing bonus from their 1-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal. Because LA already paid that $10 million signing bonus, any team trading for him isn’t taking on an $18 million contract—they’re only responsible for his remaining base salary: a prorated $5M to $6M cap hit for the rest of the year.

The Bills will still, undoubtedly, stick with Rousseau. Their future opponents, though, have to take on a rotation of Mack, Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, and T.J. Parker.

That is beyond dangerous for any offensive line to deal with.