The Los Angeles Chargers came crashing back down to earth in Week 11, as they suffered a crushing 27-24 loss at the hands of the New York Jets just days after they picked up their first win of the season. It seemed like the Chargers were finally making some progress after a horrific start to the year, but they still couldn’t find a way to get past an equally bad Jets team.

There are problems everywhere for Los Angeles, with perhaps the biggest of the bunch being offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Simply put, McDaniel’s offensive scheme has not worked out for the Chargers, but the team has surprisingly opted to hold onto him, despite the unit’s significant regression. In the wake of the loss to New York, one anonymous NFL general manager couldn’t hold back when discussing McDaniel’s stint with L.A.

Anonymous GM Calls for Chargers to Fire Mike McDaniel

Play

There was quite a bit of excitement over the offseason when head coach Jim Harbaugh hired McDaniel to come in and be his new offensive coordinator. While McDaniel’s stint as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach didn’t exactly come to a great end, he was still widely regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the league. If he could make Tua Tagovailoa a Pro Bowler, the expectation was that he could help Justin Herbert take a big step forward.

Instead, Herbert has gone from being one of the best quarterbacks in the league to one of the worst, which is a shocking fall from grace that has contributed to Los Angeles’ lost season. In McDaniel’s scheme, Herbert has rarely looked comfortable, and while injuries across the board haven’t exactly made his life easy, it’s been jarring to see his regression.

McDaniel can only do so much to get Herbert going, but something is clearly not clicking between these two. And yet, rather than trying to salvage Herbert’s progression by firing McDaniel, the team has held onto the former Dolphins head coach, only for their star quarterback to continue to struggle. If you ask one anonymous NFL general manager, he made it clear he cannot believe McDaniel still has a job with the Chargers.

“I can’t believe they didn’t fire him at the bye,” the GM told NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino Guru.

Mike McDaniel on Borrowed Time With the Chargers

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the second quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Chargers made a pretty big investment in McDaniel, so they obviously are going to want to do whatever they can to give him an opportunity to figure things out with this team. By now, though, it’s become increasingly clear that’s simply not going to happen, which is why it is so confusing to see that the team has not cut bait on McDaniel and tried to undo the damage he’s done to Herbert.

Los Angeles is in a tough spot for a myriad of different reasons, but it has too much talent to play out the string of the season and accept defeat. It needs to get a head start on trying to find answers for the 2027 campaign, but it is stuck wasting time trying to salvage its decision to hire McDaniel. At this point, McDaniel is a lost cause, but he will once again be leading the offense into battle when the team returns to action in Week 12 against the New England Patriots.